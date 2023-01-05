90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premiere date and cast announced — Here’s what we know

Meet the new couples of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, including Jen, and Rishi. Pic Credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back with some fresh faces for Season 4!

Fans still have three more episodes of the Tell All to wrap 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and won’t wait long to see a new cast of couples in the franchise.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 follows six couples that journey outside the United States for a chance at love and a change of scenery and culture.

We first met some of the more infamous reoccurring couples in the franchise on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, like Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, and Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith from Season 1. Two different couples ended their 90 Day journey in very different ways.

The new season appears as eclectic as past seasons in the official trailer for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. There’s no shortage of drama from the new cast members while they navigate love and life in a new country. Some of them will be meeting for the first time on the show.

Meet the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 cast members – will they be lucky in love, or will they be left with regret?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples: Meet Jen and Rishi

Jen and Rishi. Pic credit: TLC

Jen (Oklahoma) and Rishi (India): After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen took a hard pass on Rishi. Fast forward a month, and she says yes to his marriage proposal. Rishi is facing a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage, and to make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen.

Kris and Jeymi

Kris and Jeymi. Pic credit: TLC

Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia): Kris has faced many challenges but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the U.S. She risks moving to Colombia to marry Jeymi, whom she has never met in person. The clock is ticking, with their wedding planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia.

Nicole and Mahmoud

Nicole and Mahmoud. Pic credit: TLC

Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt): Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day, he proposed. Nicole returned to Egypt three weeks later to get married without informing her family and friends until after the fact. Now, she’s ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole worries that some cultural differences may be too significant to overcome.

Daniele and Yohan

Daniele and Yohan. Pic credit: TLC

Daniele (New York) and Yohan (Dominican Republic): Fresh from 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise, this couple is no stranger to the struggles of living separate lives in different countries. Daniele leaves her home and job in NYC to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home.

Gabriel and Isabel

Gabriel and Isabel. Pic credit: TLC

Gabriel (Florida) and Isabel (Colombia): Gabe is a budding entrepreneur who travels to Colombia for work. He meets Isabel, who accepts him for who he is, a transgender man. As their relationship fortifies, so do their fears of acceptance.

Debbie and Oussama

Debbie and Oussama. Pic credit: TLC

Debbie (Georgia) and Oussama (Morocco): They connected through a love of art and, despite Debbie being 43 years Oussama’s senior, fell in love because their souls connected. Debbie is packing her bags to spend the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama. Although she faces skepticism from her family, Debbie goes in with her eyes and heart wide open.

Watch the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 teaser here:

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.