Progress in their relationships was made by some of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples this week but new issues arose for most of them.

Honesty and communication were a big theme and most couples came out of their conversations and explanations of their intentions with more unknowns and chaos.

Big efforts were made by most of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples this week

Evelin divulged that she has been having nightmares about Corey and Jenny and that it has been putting her in a bad mood. She told Corey she did not want a religious officiation because she wanted an exit plan that wasn’t tied to her family’s religion.

Corey was hurt by her notion of wanting a divorce plan and was faced with Evelin’s suggestion to have her sister Lesly officiate the wedding. Corey thought that was a terrible idea because he feels Lesly could ruin the wedding with that kind of power because she doesn’t like him.

Biniyam sat down with Ari’s mom Janice who gave the advice to just be honest. Biniyam explained that the situation in Ethiopia was not what Ari was thinking it was and swore that he did not cheat on her. He did come clean that he was keeping things from Ari and not telling the truth to avoid further confrontation.

When they joined back up with Ari, Biniyam came clean about not being completely honest and agreed not to have that strategy to their relationship going forward.

Major issues were still left for a few of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples

Victor brought Ellie to the house he was in when the hurricane happened and shared his trauma with her.

Later on, Victor and Ellie shared a drink and Victor brought up wanting to have a child with Ellie as soon as possible to have a sibling for his other child. Ellie said she would have a baby with him but that babies cost a lot of money and logistically they were not in a good place and due to her age it might not even be possible.

They talked about their dream of fixing up the house and opening a bar. Ellie reminded him that the bar’s success depends on tourists and to be realistic about his expectations and whether it was even a good idea. That topic segued into a conversation about money that spiraled out of control when Victor said if Ellie was actually giving him a lot of money he would have a motorcycle.

Kenny and Armando’s families came together ahead of the wedding and both of them were overjoyed. When Kenny had his four kids all together at the table he brought up the fact that he and Armando want to have a child together and his children were very hurt by that notion.

They think that they already don’t communicate and see him enough and at his age, it would be foolish to have another kid considering that they already have Hannah and Kenny has grandchildren.

Jenny and Sumit saw the astrologer who told them they can get married after nine days. Outside the astrologer’s office, Sumit broke down about his fears of losing Jenny if they do get married but she consoled him.

Later on, they met with their lawyer who began their paperwork to start the marriage process which would take 30 days. Sumit was taken aback by the speed at which everything was happening and revealed to his friend later that he called the lawyer after the paperwork signing to tell him to hold off. Now he is faced with having to explain that move to Jenny.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.