90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Is Ariela not getting enough credit for assimilating to Ethiopian culture?

Ariela has gone to great lengths to understand and participate in Biniyam’s Ethiopian culture on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. In the most recent episode, Ariela said that she feels like she doesn’t get enough credit for all the ways she’s been trying to assimilate.

Ariela gave up her life in America to be with Biniyam in Ethiopia, granted her pregnancy was a major decision-maker to that situation.

Despite her many attempts to be a part of Ethiopian culture, she doesn’t feel like she is being recognized by Biniyam and his family properly. But is that a valid point?

Ariela’s actions outside of the Ethiopian cultural norms may be offsetting her effort to be appreciated for assimilating.

Is Ariela Weinberg’s complaint that her efforts are going unnoticed a valid notion?

During the latest episode of The Other Way, Ariela confronted Biniyam’s sisters and stood up for herself in a private interview over feeling like she has not been given enough credit for becoming a part of Ethiopian culture.

This comes as Ariela continues to feel undervalued and misjudged by Biniyam’s family.

However, Ariela keeps doing things that shock and irritate Biniyam’s sisters especially. That may be why they don’t show their appreciation for Ariela’s efforts to be a part of Ethiopian culture.

Ariela has gone to religious gatherings and taken part in traditional Ethiopian practices, worn customary clothing, and, in the last episode, went to a spa that was out of her element.

Ariela Weinberg will be taking her and Biniyam’s son Avi to America for hernia surgery

Ariela made the decision to take her and Biniyam’s son to America for surgery after finding out he has a hernia.

Rather than having the common surgery done in Ethiopia where they have free healthcare, Ariela opted to buy a plane ticket behind Biniyam’s back and be gone for a month or longer.

Biniyam was devastated by this decision because his ex-wife took his son to America and never came back so his fears are heightened.

The Other Way viewers will have to keep watching to find out how Ariela and Biniyam will cope with the situation.

