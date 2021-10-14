90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think Alina and Steven Johnston might still be together — Here’s why

Are Alina and Steven still a couple? Some clues have 90 Day Fiance fans thinking they are. Pic credit: TLC

Some clues have surfaced that have fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way surmising that Alina and Steven are still a couple.

Alina and Steven joined the cast of Season 3 of The Other Way, and the duo made for an unlikely pairing.

Alina, a Russian student and aspiring full-time digital artist and digital marketer, met Utah-based, self-proclaimed virgin and Mormon “Steven with a V” through a language-learning app.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have called out Steven for his “odd” and “creepy” demeanor and for lying to Alina about his virginity.

Most viewers don’t understand the attraction between Alina and Steven, who seem so vastly different.

Is 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Alina and Steven Johnston still together?

But now, there are several clues online that might prove that Alina and Steven are the real deal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A Reddit user posted a pic of Steven and Alina spotted together, vacationing in Greece. They titled their post, “Steven and Alina spotting in Crete, Greece today! This isn’t a great photo but it was 1000% them. They looked happy.”

The pic clearly shows Steven and Alina, purportedly with Alina’s mother, as they browsed a local craft stand. The shoes Alina wore can also be spotted in her latest Instagram post, further proving it was, in fact, her in the picture on Reddit.

Also, to add further evidence that Steven and Alina are at least vacationing together in Greece, they shared similar pics to their Instagram Stories recently.

More clues that Steven and Alina might still be a couple

Steven shared a pic of Greek wall mural art that displayed very distinct colors, shapes, and faces, along with a distinct pattern on the sidewalk and unique architecture. Interestingly, around the same time, Alina shared a pic of a similar wall, that appeared to be in the same location where Steven was.

Steven’s pic on the left versus Alina’s pic on the right shows they were in Greece at the same location at the same time. Pic credit: @steven90day/Instagram and @alina.otherway/Instagram

On one of Alina’s recent Instagram posts, she shared a pic of herself sitting in front of a gorgeous Greek backdrop during her current getaway to Santorini, Greece.

Alina captioned her photo, “Meet me at sunset on a paradise island 💛🌅 where colors and dreams burst into life from the horizon.”

“Not long ago my life was totally different. Totally normal. But I followed my heart 💜 and now life couldn’t be better. To anyone who feels like they are missing something I say follow your heart ❤️💛🤍”

Steven commented on the post, telling her, “Holy guacamole 😢🔥 one of the most beautiful post descriptions I’ve ever read,” prompting her followers to wonder about the state of their relationship.

One of Alina’s followers wasn’t happy about Steven’s comment because they assumed it meant they are still together.

Their comment read, “ahh crap that means she’s still with you? Dang girl I was rooting for you to get someone who deserved you 🤦‍♀️”

Pic credit: @alina.otherway/Instagram

One major reason for 90 Day Fiance fans to doubt Steven and Alina’s staying power played out during the last episode of The Other Way.

Although Steven claimed to be a virgin, citing his Mormon religious beliefs about chastity, he admitted to Alina that he has slept with quite a few women before her, despite preaching abstinence.

Steven even went as far as booking them separate apartments to live in during their stay in Turkey, for fear that they might “accidentally” have sex out of wedlock.

90 Day Fiance fans are baffled as to why Alina would choose to stay with Steven after he lied to her and “ruined” their romantic moments.

Perhaps there is more to Steven and Alina’s relationship that hasn’t been captured on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but the general consensus seems to be that Steven and Alina are indeed an unexpected match.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.