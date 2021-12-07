90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans share sweet story after Jenny and Sumit invited them into their home

TLC fans reveal how they met Sumit and Jenny. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are just as sweet in real life as they appear on TV, and a pair of perfect strangers happily found that out recently.

After having a great interaction with the now-married pair, the strangers shared the story on social media along with photos that they took with Jenny and Sumit after being invited into their home.

As it turns out the couple are actually fans of the show and had no idea that they lived close to Jenny and Sumit’s house. However, while driving on the street one day they spotted Jenny and much to their surprise the TLC star invited them to her home, where they met Sumit.

Couple recounts sweet story of meeting Jenny and Sumit

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars just closed out the season with a happy ending for once. After many years of attempting to tie the knot, Sumit and Jenny made it official during the season finale with a traditional Indian wedding.

Viewers were elated and quite surprised that the couple finally got married. Two TV viewers, Antara and Anurup Sarkar from Sumit’s home country were particularly happy after getting the chance to meet Jenny and Sumit in person.

The strangers were clearly tuned in to the season finale and after the show aired they sent their congratulations to the reality TV stars and shared the sweet story about meeting them.

Antara — who goes by the Instagram handle @myindianeyes — shared a few photos that she and her husband, Anurup, took with Jenny and Sumit when they met.

“We met JENNY & SUMIT!” she wrote on one photo posted to her Instagram Story. “We’ve been rooting for them for three seasons…turns out they live only 5 mins away. We were driving and Anurup spotted Jenny.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenny invited the TLC fans into her home

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer continued to share the sweet story of how they ended up in Jenny and Sumit’s home after spotting Jenny while driving by.

Antara posted another photo with the newly married couple and tagged them in the post.

“Jenny invited us–[two] strangers into her house–that’s how nice and warm she is!” wrote Antara. “Sumit is also such a sweet guy.”

She continued, “They are both as wonderful in person as they are onscreen. So, so happy that they are finally married!! So surreal to meet them.”

Antara proved that she was truly a fan of the show because she managed to take note of some memorable features in jenny and Sumit’s house.

“To see the orange wall they had painted, to see the sofa where so many intense discussions had taken place, to see their wedding pics,” wrote Antara.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.