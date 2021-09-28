90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans bash Steven Johnston for hitchhiking with Alina

When Steven Johnston hitchhiked with Alina in Turkey, 90 Day Fiance fans slammed his decision. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are not happy with Steven Johnston’s decision to hitchhike a ride in Turkey with his fiance, Alina.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have already come to know “Steven with a V” as quirky and even “creepy.”

A devout Mormon from Salt Lake City, Utah, Steven, 25, met his love interest Alina, a 20-year-old Russian student and artist, on a language exchange site.

Due to border closures amid the pandemic, Steven and Alina decided to meet up in Turkey and get to know each other before tying the knot and moving to Russia together.

During the latest episode of The Other Way, Steven and Alina met with an attorney to discuss their marriage options while staying in Turkey.

At the time, Steven and Alina didn’t have a car and it was extremely hot outside as they began to walk to the lawyer’s office.

So, what better way to safely get you and your fiance to an appointment with an attorney than to hitchhike, right?

That’s exactly what Steven did and it had 90 Day Fiance fans (and Alina) wondering what he was thinking.

Steven Johnston hitchhikes with Alina in Turkey

During the scene, Steven stuck out his thumb and started waving down passing cars, hoping they would stop and give him and Alina a ride.

“No one is going to stop,” Alina embarrassingly tells Steven.

Steven admitted that he has hitchhiked in “at least five countries,” and didn’t think much of it, calling it a “cheap mode of transportation.”

“I think it’s a little bit dangerous, don’t you think so?” Alina asked Steven.

“Trust me, it’ll be fine. We just gotta get someone,” Steven said, trying to reassure Alina that hitchhiking in a foreign country was safe.

Steven explained his technique to the cameras during his and Alina’s confessional and said that he typically tries to make eye contact with drivers and wave them down, in hopes that someone will eventually stop.

Someone did eventually stop and give Steven and Alina a ride and during their ride, Steven had some shocking advice for his fiancee, who felt uneasy about the situation.

“If I get a bad feeling I’ll let you know and you can jump out [of] the car,” Steven told Alina, suggesting that she just “roll out” of the door or roll down the window and escape that way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans bash Steven for hitchhiking

A 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance Now, shared the clip from The Other Way, and fans of the show blasted Steven for hitchhiking with Alina.

One fan of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way felt that Steven could have put out the money to catch a cab or an Uber rather than hitchhike and risk his and Alina’s safety.

Their comment read, “Is he [too] cheap to get a cab? Turkey is not Utah. Glad that’s not my daughter.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

One fan of 90 Day Fiance brought up the safety factor and thought that Alina would be safer alone rather than in Steven’s care.

“I thought she wanted him to stay with her so she was safe!!!!! Hahahaaaa you’ll be safer by yourself hun xxx,” the commenter wrote.

Another confused and concerned fan of The Other Way commented, “This was a bit dangerous. They could have just gotten a taxi or took a bus.”

Steven and Alina seemed an unlikely couple from the start, and their recent behavior on social media has fans of the show wondering if their relationship ended before they made it to the altar.

Steven was recently spotted with a mystery woman while spending some time with Chantel and Pedro Jimeno, also from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will have to tune in every week to follow Steven and Alina’s story and see if their romance stood the test of time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.