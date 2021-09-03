90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Evelin Villegas explains why she doesn’t want to get married — Will she ever have kids?

Evelin is sharing whether she wants a baby or not with Corey. Pic credit: @Coreyrathgeber/Instagram

Thanks to her untraditional way of thinking, Evelin Villegas has not been the most liked on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. More than once, the Ecuadorian has made it known she was a bride that would buck tradition.

The 90 Day Fiance star took to her Instagram to participate in a Questions and Answers segment with her fans. TLC viewers were happy to get a chance to ask the bar owner a few questions about her personal life.

One curious follower asked, “In general, why do you not want to get married. No Judgement.”

Evelin doesn’t believe in marriage

For the most part, Evelin has always been open about her plans to not marry and replied, “I never dreamed of it and personally consider it unnecessary. I feel like some girls seek validation through being married.”

The TLC personality went on to say, “I feel like if someone loves you and you love them, that’s all that matters, no paper needed. And if things don’t go well one day you can just say bye without destroying even sometimes a friendship through divorce…”

Evelin may be a runaway bride

90 Day Fiance viewers watched the premiere episode as Evelin agreed to set a wedding date even though she still had cold feet. The reality TV star had learned that Corey had been with another woman while they were on a break.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Corey has always been open about making Evelin his wife and starting a family together. But Evelin may have other ideas for her body.

One excited follower asked, “When are you going to have a baby?”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Corey Rathgeber wants to have a family

Evelin was blunt with her next answer, saying, “Probably never. I really don’t see my body having a baby.”

While most viewers may have been shocked with her reaction to motherhood, more and more women are choosing not to be a parent.

According to CNN, women are becoming more comfortable with the option not to have children for a variety of different reasons.

It would make sense for Evelin to feel this way, especially if Corey has given her reason for pause. It hasn’t helped that he also cheated on her. 90 Day Fiance fans also learned that he has been holding onto a secret.

As far as TLC viewers know, Evelin has committed to a wedding date, but no one has seen proof of either Evelin or Corey walking down the aisle. Hopefully, Corey is aware of Evelin’s desires and is also on board with not becoming a father. If not, these could be relationship deal breakers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.