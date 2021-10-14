90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Corey Rathgeber asks fans for forgiveness for his ‘bad attitude’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Corey Rathgeber hopes his fans forgive him for his “bad attitude” surrounding the love triangle between himself, Evelin, and Jenny from Peru. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber is hoping 90 Day Fiance fans can forgive his “bad attitude” surrounding the love triangle between himself, his wife Evelin Villegas, and Jenny from Peru.

Corey and Evelin seemed to be an unlikely couple from the start when audiences were first introduced to them during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Corey and Evelin of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way were an unlikely couple from the start

Coming from different sides of the world — Corey is from Washington state and Evelin hails from Ecuador — with vastly different cultural upbringings and views, it didn’t seem that the couple had enough in common to make their love last.

Adding to their differences, Corey and Evelin are often seen arguing on The Other Way, and critics have called out Evelin for using Corey for his money and mistreating him.

When viewers discovered that Corey and Evelin hid their marriage from their families and TV audiences, they were shocked.

But the shocking news didn’t stop there — it was revealed during a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that Corey had a serious relationship with a girl named Jenny from Peru while he and Evelin were on a break from their marriage.

However, Evelin claimed that Corey lied to her and waited until the episodes aired to disclose all of the details and accused him of having affairs with “many others” besides his “side chick” Jenny.

Evelin accused Corey of being a “lying coward” and recently revealed that the backlash she’s received from the show has forced her into therapy.

Now, Corey has issued an apology to his followers, asking for their forgiveness for his actions, one day after issuing an apology which he has since deleted. (You can see Corey’s now-deleted post below.)

Corey Rathgeber asks for forgiveness after issuing an apology to Evelin Villegas

Corey took to his Instagram Stories and his Instagram Feed to share a message on Wednesday, October 13.

“Pardon me for my bad attitude and reaction I did yesterday,” Corey told his followers.

He continued, “I am an imperfect being, but this does not justify the mistakes that I have made. However, I will keep my promise to work on becoming the best person I can be.”

Corey’s plea for forgiveness from his fans comes on the heels of a now-deleted apology he shared one day prior on his Instagram Feed.

A day prior to asking for forgiveness from his fans, Corey addressed the episode in which the details about his affair with Jenny came to light.

Corey told his fans that he was “ashamed by the mistakes and harm” he caused Evelin and claimed that hearing Jenny’s name now “disgusts” him every time he hears it.

Although Evelin has received most of the backlash from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans, it looks like Corey is about to receive his fair share.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.