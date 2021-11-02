90 Day Fiance: The Other Way; Biniyam shares old video of Avi but viewers want to know if they’ve been reunited

90 Day Fiance’s Bini hasn’t seen his son in months. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Biniyam Shabre said goodbye to his fiance Ari and his young son Avi as they headed off to America, not knowing when he would see them again.

While Ari and Bini’s relationship might be on the rocks, it’s clear he misses his son. Biniyam recently posted a video of a touching moment between the two of them. But the video raised the question, have father and son been reunited?

Gone but not forgotten

When 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Ariela Weinberg took her and Biniyam Shabre’s son, Avi, to the U.S. for hernia surgery, she assured him she would be returning to Ethiopia.

But despite her assurances, Bini had a lot of doubt she would ever return, as did viewers. Especially as Ari had revealed how lonely she felt living in Ethiopia.

When Ari and Avi left, it was not the first time Bini had lost his family to America. His ex-wife, who was also American, took his firstborn son and moved back to the U.S. Because of that, it has been a fear Bini has had about Ari and Avi for the entirety of their relationship.

Now it seems like Bini’s worst fears might be coming true, as the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way revealed Ari telling Bini she will never be coming back to Ethiopia. She offered to move to Kenya where she and Bini had met and live there while they worked on their relationship but whether Bini will accept the offer is yet to be revealed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the meantime, the clock keeps running on how long it’s been since he’s seen his infant son, Avi.

But with his recent Instagram post of a video where he taught Avi to use a straw, fans are wondering, have they finally been reunited?

Fans wonder if Ari came back

After posting the video to his Instagram, Bini received a barrage of comments wondering if it meant he and Avi had been reunited.

Fans questioned if Ari had changed her mind and come back to Ethiopia, or if it meant that Bini had accepted the offer to go to Kenya.

Pic credit: @biniyam_shibre/Instagram

Fan opinion of Ari took a turn a few weeks ago when many felt Ari’s ex-husband Leandro’s visit was inappropriate. Viewer opinion continued to drop as Ari left for the U.S. leaving Bini behind. But Ari stayed firm that she felt it was the right decision for her son to have the surgery in the U.S. where there were no culture and language barriers and where her insurance would cover it.

But the fans’ questions still remain, does Ari ever go back to Ethiopia, or is the family still split?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.