90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Are Julio and Kirsten still together? Here’s what we know

Julio and Kirsten are already looking like a fan-favorite couple this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Season 5 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff is underway, and Julio and Kirsten are one of seven couples sharing their storylines with TLC viewers.

Julio is a 27-year-old school security officer by day/DJ by night, originally from the Dominican Republic, who grew up in New York after moving to the U.S. with his mom.

He met his love interest, Kirsten, while scrolling on social media. The Dutch beauty captured Julio’s attention, and they soon started chatting online.

Just two months into their relationship, Julio traveled to the Netherlands to meet Kirsten in person in her native country during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two ended up quarantining together, where their relationship quickly blossomed. Soon, Julio was traveling monthly across the world to meet up with Kirsten and fell head over heels in love with the blonde beauty.

Julio is giving up his life in the U.S. to be with Kirsten

Julio decided to give up his life in the U.S. and move to Holland to start a life with his lady love. Julio applied for residency in the Netherlands since Kirsten made it clear that she has no desire to live in America.

However, there was one main roadblock in Julio’s love story: he hadn’t told his mom, Ana, that he was planning to move overseas.

This news was hard for Ana, who has never spent a day apart from her son, an admitted “Mama’s boy.” Despite Ana pleading with Julio for Kirsten to move to the U.S., Julio stood his ground and is still planning to move to the Netherlands — even though the only Dutch words he knows are obscenities.

Before Julio faces the biggest upheaval of his life, Kirsten will be visiting the U.S. to find out more about him, his family, and his life in America.

What is the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple’s relationship status?

So, what is the status of Kirsten and Julio’s love story? It doesn’t appear that either one has a public Instagram account, so we aren’t able to confirm what Julio or Kirsten has been sharing on social media… if anything at all.

The couple could be waiting until more of their storyline plays out before sharing anything on social media, though. Until then, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are going to have to tune in every Monday to find out if their romance is as perfect as it seems.

But, as TLC teases, when Kirsten arrives in the U.S., she “makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship.”

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.