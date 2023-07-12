90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Are Holly and Wayne still together? Here’s what we know

This week, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers were introduced to Holly Weeks and Wayne Cornish during the Season 5 premiere.

Holly is an American “fairytale-obsessed” barber who is moving to South Africa to start a new life with her 40-year-old fiance, Wayne, a plumber.

Holly, a 44-year-old Utah native, has already captured viewers’ attention this season with her 70-inch-Rapunzel-length hair and her free-thinking attitude.

Despite apprehension from her friends and family about moving to South Africa, where crime rates are through the roof, Holly will follow her heart and is deadset on being with Wayne.

Audiences were just introduced to the couple in Episode 1, so not much is known about Holly and Wayne’s relationship just yet.

But curious 90 Day Fiance: The Other Ways viewers are wondering: are Holly and Wayne still together?

Here’s a look at what we know.

Unlike some of their Season 5 castmates, Holly and Wayne each have public Instagram accounts.

We likely won’t find direct answers about the status of their relationship due to network restrictions, but a deep dive into their social media accounts gives us an idea of where they stand present day.

Holly is very active on her Instagram page, where her bio reads, “Holly weeks on 90 day fiancé the other way season 5,” and her handle is @obvious_princess.

Many of Holly’s posts are videos imported from TikTok, and many of her recent ones are related to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Holly posted a video in June 2023, which she captioned, “What it’s like being an American woman living in South Africa. Just speaking the truth.”

In the cryptic video, Holly lip-syncs, “I’ve seen things you only see in your nightmares. Things you can’t even imagine. Things you can’t even see.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Holly and Wayne on Instagram

In another June post, Holly shared one of TLC’s cast photos of herself and Wayne cuddling up to each other, looking happy and in love. The post doesn’t have a caption, and comments are limited, again providing no context clues.

For his part, Wayne is also active on IG and describes himself as an entrepreneur, mostly posting about his plumbing business. He has shared some photos of himself with Holly on his page, but the last such photo was dated April 2022.

Holly made her debut on Wayne’s Instagram feed in August 2021. In the post, Holly snapped a full-length selfie, clad in a black dress with pink laces up the front.

“My Fiance ❣️😍🥰,” Wayne wrote in the caption.

While it still remains to be seen whether Holly and Wayne are still an item present-day, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are going to have to continue to follow their storyline this season to find out how their romance pans out.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.