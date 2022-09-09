90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone says she doesn’t care about the haters and neither does Patrick

Thais says she and Patrick aren’t bothered by haters. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes aren’t concerned with their haters.

Thais and Patrick were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 9.

Since their appearance on the show, they’ve interacted with their fans on social media, where they’ve amassed quite a few followers.

Thais often answers questions for her curious fans in her Instagram Stories and recently held a Q&A.

To address a question from a fan regarding dealing with negative comments from haters, Thais explained that although she used to struggle with criticism, she has learned to block them out, as has Patrick.

The question to Thais read, “how do you deal with negative comments[?]”

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone reveals how she and husband Patrick Mendes deal with haters

Thais responded with a photo of herself and Patrick posing at an outdoor bar, clearly before Thais was pregnant with their daughter. The Brazilian model showed off her amazing pre-baby figure in a plunging white halter top paired with red pants and plenty of gold jewelry.

She answered her fan, explaining, “Today I zero care. But At the biginning [sic] I suffered with haters. Because I never went through it this horrible haters 🤣.”

Thais continued, “So then [I] realized I wouldn’t let these people with nothing to do get in the way of my goals haha.” The TLC star also noted that she receives messages daily from trolls with unwarranted criticism.

“Every day there are people who say what I should do, dress, eat 😹,” she shared.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

As for her husband Patrick, Thais says that he’s always been able to ignore the haters.

“Patrick never mattered, ever. I’ve never seen anyone so calm. He doesn’t care about the internet, nothing. Since the biginning,” Thais wrote. “He just loved to film and people can say what they want about him he always always [pinched-finger emoji] 🤣.”

Thais and Patrick worked to overcome relationship obstacles

Thais and Patrick faced their fair share of challenges in their relationship once Thais arrived in America on her K-1 visa. She came under fire by 90 Day Fiance viewers for lying to her father about the reason she came to the U.S. and he ultimately didn’t give his blessing to her and Patrick to tie the knot.

Despite it all, Thais and Patrick went through with their wedding and seem to be doing well since their season aired and will soon become a family of three when their daughter arrives later this fall.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.