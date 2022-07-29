90 Day Fiance: Syngin Colchester’s new girlfriend uses the L word after going official

Syngin Colchester is off the market and has a new girlfriend. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance star Syngin Colchester is no longer a single man.

The South African native just announced he’s in a new relationship, and the couple has already gone Instagram official.

Syngin appeared in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, where viewers watched him struggle to solidify his relationship with Tania Maduro. Despite the tension between them, the two still got married, believing they could work out their issues.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Syngin and Tania separated and filed for divorce. Their split pushed Syngin to move away from Tania’s home in Connecticut and start over in a new state.

During his time on 90 Day: The Single Life, fans watched Syngin try to navigate the dating scene. Although he had a few dates, he didn’t find much luck. It looks like things have finally turned around for him in that area.

Syngin debuted his new girlfriend on social media while leaving out all major details about their relationship. However, it looks like they’re already having a good time together.

Syngin Colchester’s girlfriend drops the L word

While publicly announcing their relationship, Syngin’s girlfriend, who has only been referred to by her social media handle, @shanfrancisco, was quick to share her feelings about her new man.

She posted a series of photos showing the duo spending quality time together and being affectionate with one another.

In her caption, she wrote, “Loving you in my favorite thing” and tagged Syngin. In the comments, Syngin responded playfully, saying, “Ooo s**t that’s me.”

Syngin comments on his girlfriend’s post debuting their relationship. Pic credit: @shanfrancisco/Instagram

Neither one of them revealed any details about their budding romance. Fans have no hints at how they met, how long they’ve been together, or even what her actual name is.

It seems that while Syngin is happy to show off his new partner, he also wants to keep some parts of his love life to himself as they figure out the next steps in their relationship.

Syngin Colchester has started a new life in California

After he wrapped filming for 90 Day: The Single Life, Syngin decided he needed a change in his life. He announced that he moved to California where he intended to plant his roots while living on a farm.

In many of his posts on Instagram, he can also be seen enjoying the beaches in California as he seems to feel most comfortable near the water. As he settles into his new home, Syngin continues to support himself through various gigs including creating Cameo videos for fans.

Although he is no longer with Tania, Syngin has stated that he will always love her and appreciates the time they shared together. The two have mostly been cordial throughout their separation and appear to be on good terms despite their split.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.