90 Day Fiance: Syngin Colchester reveals big move to California for farm living

Syngin Colchester is ready for his new life on a farm in Cali. Pic credit: Discovery+

Fans of 90 Day Fiance were introduced to Syngin Colchester during Season 7. His relationship with Tania Maduro was a bit unconventional but many fans rooted for their success.

Unfortunately, the couple decided to go their separate ways, and Syngin tried his luck at dating again on the spinoff show, The Single Life.

After a series of bad dates, Syngin took a break from his romantic life and decided to focus on himself. He left social media, took a trip back home to South Africa, and did some reflecting. Now he’s back with an announcement about some major changes he’s making in his life.

Syngin is starting over on a farm

After filming The Single Life, Syngin took some time for himself and left the public eye for a bit. He recently decided to return to social media and shared an update with his followers.

With pics of himself hanging out near the water in California, Syngin announced that he’s made the West Coast his new home. It’s not just the sunny skies and mild weather Syngin is after, though. He’s decided to make a new start on a California farm.

In his post, he gives his followers the latest update. He writes, “Howzit everybody! I just took some time off of social media, some rest for the soul. I was able to visit South Africa and see my family, now I’m back. I needed some time away from all the noise to focus on where I want to be in life and decided to move to a farm in California! Soooo let’s see what happens.”

Looking for recommendations on the social scene in his new home, he goes on to say, “Hit me up with all the best spots to go visit here in Cali.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Although Syngin was not specific about his plans for his farm, fans may recall his desire to live a quieter life is not new for him. When he was introduced on the show, viewers saw his off-the-grid lifestyle in South Africa. At the time, he stated he didn’t feel he needed luxuries or excessive things to be happy. It looks like he’s getting back to his roots while in Cali.

Syngin is putting dating on hold

Syngin’s split from his ex-wife Tania was heartbreaking. The two took their divorce very hard. They even admitted to still loving one another during the Tell All episode.

However, despite their love for one another, their differences were just too much to overcome. They believe being divorce is the best thing for them even though it’s hard.

Syngin has attempted to date again but has not had much luck. While he is still adjusting to his life in America, he is not sure how to add a new partner into his world. He’s mentioned wanting to find someone with good intentions, which seems to be a challenge for him at the moment.

For now, Syngin has decided to remain single although he says he’s open to meeting new people. After his divorce, he said he never thought he’d be single again, but he’s trying to embrace this new chapter of his life.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.