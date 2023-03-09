90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto teases ‘huge life update’ from London

Stephanie Matto has some big news to share with 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Stephanie made her 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

She and her then-girlfriend Erika Owens made history as the first same-sex couple to appear in the flagship series.

Following her appearance on Before the 90 Days, Stephanie joined the 90 Day: The Single Life cast during Season 2.

Since then, Stephanie has become known for her unorthodox business endeavors, and recently, she has been focused on her relationship with her Parisian boyfriend, “Frenchie.”

Stephanie keeps her fans and followers updated on much of her personal life and business moves on social media.

In her most recent Instagram post on International Women’s Day, the Connecticut native shared with her 298,000 followers that she had some exciting news to announce.

Stephanie posed in front of a pink car along the streets of London, looking stylish in her chic ensemble.

The beautiful blonde wore a leather coat with fur trim, a black miniskirt, printed tights, and knee-high suede boots.

Stephanie carried a coffee in one hand and kicked up one leg for the stunning shot, smiling at the camera.

“Happy International Women’s Day 🥰,” she captioned the post, adding, “HUGE life update coming soon… never thought I’d be posting this 😅🥹 #staytuned #lifeupdate.”

Many of Stephanie’s followers headed to the comments to guess what she was teasing.

One of her fans surmised she might be moving across The Pond to live with Frenchie. They wrote, “Moving to France 🇫🇷.”

Another fan guessed the opposite, writing that perhaps her “BF is moving to connecticut.”

“I will go with she’s pregnant,” one Instagram user predicted.

90 Day Fiance viewers guessed what Stephanie would be announcing. Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

A couple of others took guesses, also mentioning a possible move to London or Paris and an impending pregnancy announcement.

Stephanie dished on getting married and having kids

Some of Stephanie’s fans’ predictions might not be too far off — last year. She told In Touch that she had a “gut feeling” she would get married in 2022. She added that she’s “super, super open” to marriage and having kids.

However, several months later, Stephanie clarified that she wanted to keep her relationships private from now on. Stephanie cited how “destructive” it was to air her romance with Erika on reality TV and didn’t want to take that chance with her new partner.

“Never will I put my relationship back in the spotlight like that,” she told ET’s, Melicia Johnson.

Stephanie’s unique business ventures

Stephanie continues to spread the word about her unique business pursuits. The TLC star has made a mint selling her farts in jars.

After finding success with her bottled flatulence, Stephanie expanded her endeavors by selling her boob sweat and farted-in bed sheets.

Stephanie’s unconventional moneymakers have received plenty of criticism, but she’s laughing all the way to the bank.

And as far as her announcement is concerned, 90 Day Fiance viewers should know by now that anything is possible with Stephanie, so stay tuned!

