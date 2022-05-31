90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto says strange bear in her front yard is affecting her new business

Stephanie Matto gets a visit from a large bear. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto currently lives in her fabulous dream home, but lately, she’s experienced a major problem, a large black bear.

This is the third time that the animal has shown up on Stephanie’s property, but now it’s starting to affect her business.

The entrepreneur attempted to leave home yesterday but got quite a shock when she saw the bear outside her home, which prevented her from leaving. Furthermore, the presence of the large animal put a damper on her plans to fulfill her boob sweat orders.

As you may know by now, Stephanie’s fart jar business took a major hit after her medical scare, but that didn’t slow her down too much. She recently decided to sell another unique product, her boob sweat.

Unfortunately for her customers, this week’s orders will be delayed since the 31-year-old didn’t get to lounge in the sun yesterday and work up a sweat because of the bear.

Stephanie Matto shocked by a strange bear in her yard

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of the bear on social media and noted that its presence in her yard is more than just scary. The animal is affecting Stephanie’s business, and that had her fuming.

The reality TV personality aired her feelings on her Instagram Story after spotting the animal while in her car as she was about to drive out. Stephanie posted photos of the bear outside, including one image of the animal rifling through her garbage, and noted that she was devastated.

“Tried leaving my house earlier and this,” wrote Stephanie, who showed the bear relaxing outside.

“And now he’s just chilling eating my garbage,” added the fart jar entrepreneur.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto says a strange bear in her yard is affecting her new business

This is not the first time that the 90 Day Fiance star has spotted a bear outside her home. A few weeks ago, it turned up at her front door moments after she returned from a walk with her dogs.

Stephanie shared the terrifying moment on social media and confessed that it had happened before.

“I have never in my life seen a bear. In the past week, I have seen a bear up close twice. This is more than I have bargained for,” she wrote.

Something else that Stephanie did not bargain for was for the bear to affect her budding boob sweat business.

“This bear is going to shut done my business. I’m literally devastated,” said the TLC star, who then apologized to her customers.

Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

“I’m sorry to my customers who won’t get their boob sweat this week. Blame it on the bear,” she added.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.