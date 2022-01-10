90 Day Fiance stars David Toborowsky, Annie Suwan ‘very shocked’ David Zermena, Evelyn Cormier divorced

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan spoke out about their friends David and Evelyn, who recently divorced. Pic credit: TLC

David & Annie: After the 90 Days couple David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan opened up about their friends and former 90 Day Fiance stars David Vázquez Zermeño and Evelyn Cormier.

Ahead of the premiere of their new spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, David and Annie talked about some of their castmates from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Speaking with Us Weekly, David and Annie admitted they were surprised to hear the news that David Zermeño and Evelyn Cormier divorced.

David Toborowky, Annie Suwan surprised to hear of 90 Day Fiance castmates’ divorce

David and Annie appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance alongside David and Evelyn.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Evelyn and David called it quits in November 2021 after four years of marriage.

“They spent Thanksgiving with us last year, so I was very shocked,” David said of hearing the news that David and Evelyn split. “We’re very close.”

David told Us Weekly that Zermeño recently visited him, shortly before the news of his divorce from Evelyn broke.

“We were shocked to hear it,” Toborowsky added. “Sometimes in life, people are better off to go on their own separate paths.”

Annie added her thoughts and said, “[Evelyn] is an awesome lady. Honestly, she is young, and she might have different goals in her life, [and] that’s why they divorced.”

David Toborowsky commends David and Evelyn for ending their unhappy marriage

“If you’re intersecting your life, it’s better to keep going than try to force down a path that will end up and say, ‘Why did I waste 20 years?'” David shared. “We just wish both of them the best because they are amazing.”

Shortly after announcing their divorce, Evelyn claimed mental and emotional abuse by David and said they had a “sexless marriage.”

Speaking with In Touch, Evelyn dropped a bombshell when she revealed, “I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship.”

“This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality,” Evelyn told the outlet.

These days, David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan are premiering in their very own 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, which shows the couple welcoming Annie’s brother and cousin from Thailand, forming an instant family.

