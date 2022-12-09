90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya talks regretting moving to the U.S., adjusting to American culture

Yara talked about the difficult adjustment of moving from Ukraine to the U.S. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya revealed to her fans whether she regrets leaving Ukraine for America and the hardest part of adjusting to life in the U.S.

Yara and her American husband, Jovi Dufren, made their 90 Day Fiance franchise debut during Season 8 of the flagship series.

They’ve since appeared in several spinoffs, including the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

During their appearance, this season viewers learned that Yara misses Europe and wants to buy an apartment there so she can spend more time near her friends and family.

Yara’s admission has caused tension between herself and Jovi, and 90 Day Fiance fans are curious about her intentions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Yara answered a fan who asked whether she regrets moving to America.

Does 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya regret moving to America?

“No, I don’t regret… I don’t regret nothing which I do in my life, but uh, dude, I just settled down after two years. Two years it’s [taken] me to feel like I’m home. I was feeling like I’m a guest here because you guys have no idea how hard [it is] to adjust to your culture,” she told her followers.

Yara said that Americans are like “dinosaurs” to her because she had trouble understanding many dialects, although she speaks and understands English. She also admitted that she struggled with adjusting to using American units of measure versus European.

Yara talks about adjusting to U.S. culture, buying an apartment in Europe

She admitted that she’s finally adjusting to U.S. culture, and she “likes” it now that she’s used to the differences compared to living in Europe.

Yara continued, telling her followers that in three years, she learned to become a “completely different person.” The cultural differences in America have rubbed off on her.

As a Ukrainian woman, Yara admitted that she would have never considered splitting her finances 50/50 with a man. However, she said that now, she feels it’s “right.” Other nuances, like making small talk in the supermarket, were also something Yara would have never done in Ukraine, but she admits that it’s “so fun” and has helped her to not be so shy.

When it comes to purchasing an apartment in Europe, Yara is standing by her decision. In another IG Story slide, she noted that she doesn’t understand why it’s “such a big deal” to people.

“I work every day in my life, and I think that an apartment is the best investment,” Yara told her fans.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.