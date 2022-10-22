90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shares her workout routine and diet, how she starts each day

Yara shared how she starts her day and her fitness regime. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya of 90 Day Fiance fame has a strict diet and fitness regime that helps keep her in tip-top shape, and she recently shared it with her fans.

Yara often interacts with her 617,000 followers on Instagram and recently took to her Stories to reveal how she stays in shape while working and parenting her 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

The Ukrainian-born beauty began by sharing a video of herself pulling into a parking spot and told her fans, “Good morning I decided today to show you my day.”

Yara’s days start when she wakes up at 7 a.m., feeds Mylah, and then heads to the gym. However, Yara is sure to fuel her body before getting into a sweat session.

She told her fans that because she doesn’t like to work out on a full stomach, she starts her mornings with a glass of warm water with lemon, followed by coffee, before heading to the gym.

Yara shared a photo of herself enjoying a low-carb tortilla with egg, avocado, and cucumber for her breakfast. Yara looked relaxed in the picture, sporting a yellow crop top and leggings paired with a cozy gray cardigan as she shared her diet with her followers.

In another slide, Yara videoed herself from a cardio machine at the gym, letting her fans know that she uses the stair climber for an hour, an effective cardio workout that’s easy on the joints and builds the legs and glute muscles.

Next, taking some questions from her curious followers, Yara revealed more about her daily routine. When it comes to working out without interruptions, Yara has a plan in place.

She shared that the gym she belongs to has a “kids’ room” where she drops Mylah off for up to two hours. Even better about the kids’ room is that parents can watch their children from a real-time surveillance camera while working out.

Yara shared a photo of the cardio machine she used with an attached camera and pointed to Mylah on the screen, captioning it, “She’s over here.”

Yara’s exercise and diet regime keep her in tip-top shape

Regarding Yara’s eating schedule, she shared that she doesn’t always stop eating at a specific time each day but strives to. “I have my first meal at 9 am and the last one at 4-5 pm. I sometimes do something like intermittent fasting,” she wrote.

Yara always looks flawlessly put together, and now her fans know why. Carving out time for self-care, including keeping up with a strict diet and exercise routine, has proven to be Yara’s secret weapon.

