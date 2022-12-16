90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco waiting for new boyfriend Daniel to ‘pop’ the question

It sounds like things are getting serious between Tiffany and her new man. Pic credit: @tiffanyfranco_/Instagram

Things are heating up between 90 Day: The Single Life star Tiffany Franco and her new boyfriend, Daniel MacFarland Jr.

Tiffany joined the Season 3 cast of The Single Life amid her split from her estranged husband, Ronald Smith.

The TLC star met a man named Daniel, and as The Single Life viewers watched, their first date went off without a hitch. During the Tell All, Daniel made a virtual appearance and it looked as though the two were ready to take their relationship to the next level.

Tiffany recently spilled the tea to In Touch about “going steady” with her new beau, Daniel, and it sounds like she’s smitten.

The mom of two shared that she and Daniel are taking things slowly and see each other two or three days per week, noting that they “really like” each other.

So, how serious are things between Tiffany and Daniel? She tells the publication that she’s waiting for him to take the next big step and ask her a very important question.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco waiting for beau Daniel MacFarland to ‘pop the question’

“I’m waiting for him to POP the question (the ‘Will you be my [girlfriend]’ question, of course!),” Tiffany shared. “He’s been slowly but surely convincing me to put the walls I’ve put up, down. And it feels so peaceful and soft and healthy. He’s such a kind soul and I feel very lucky.”

Referencing her broken marriage to Ronald, Tiffany added, “It feels like coming up for air after drowning for so long. I am learning now how I should have been treated all along.”

During Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Tiffany revealed that she and Daniel matched on a dating app. Their first date was low-key and they went horseback riding and shared some chitchat before Daniel sweetly asked for a kiss on the cheek before departing.

Although Tiffany explained that she was still legally married and would be traveling to South Africa to visit her estranged husband, Daniel wasn’t deterred and stuck around until her return.

Who is Daniel MacFarland?

Tiffany told TLC producers that Daniel is a “cute” teacher and a comedian. Her description aligns with his Instagram bio, where he touts himself as a stand-up comedian who works for Triple B Entertainment. Daniel has performed at locations such as Waves Bar & Grill in Ocean City, Maryland, the Nauti Goose Restaurant in North East, Maryland, and Magooby’s Joke House in Timonium, Maryland.

Pic credit: Daniel MacFarland Jr./Facebook

Per his Facebook page, Daniel is a Frostburg State University alum who studied Adventure Sports Management. In his profile, interestingly, he lists his relationship status as “single.”

Perhaps he’s waiting until Tiffany’s divorce from Ronald is official.

However, on IG, Daniel has shared several photos and videos of himself and Tiffany. So, will Daniel “pop the question” and change his status to “in a relationship,” or is Tiffany holding onto false hope? Only time will tell.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.