90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda shows cellulite and stretch marks, tells women to accept their flaws

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Jasmine Pineda is advocating for self-love and body positivity despite having flaws. The TLC newbie showed off her stretch marks on social media in an effort to stop the body shaming that has become very prevalent online.

Jasmine recently opened up about getting criticism about her physical appearance, but despite speaking out, nothing has changed. The mom-of-two will have to contend with a lot more of that as the season continues, but in her latest post, she got vulnerable with her followers and admitted to having insecurities but accepting her body nonetheless.

Jasmine Pineda shows off her stretchmarks and cellulite

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a lengthy message on Instagram and encouraged her followers to love and accept their imperfections.

Jasmine decided to lead by example and shared a series of unfiltered photos showcasing her stretch marks and cellulite as proof that everyone has flaws.

“Why body shaming?” wrote Jasmine in her post. “Society has forced us to believe in stupid and unrealistic beauty standards. Filters, photoshop, etc because you’re too fit, too fat, too tall, too old, too small…”

In her post, Jasmine also reiterated the fact that she has her own share of insecurities–something she has admitted more than once.

“I confess myself: yes, I’m extremely insecure but the best I’ve done to myself is starting to love my body just the way it is and accept it’s perfect with all the imperfections,” said the 34-year-old. “[Like] most women on earth I struggle with cellulite, stretch marks, and the signs of aging, but it means I’m alive! “

Jasmine Pineda encourages followers to embrace their flaws

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to discuss the body shaming that has become the norm on Instagram and encouraged her followers to embrace their flaws.

“Don’t stop wearing that bikini or outfit you want my dear because of insecurities,” wrote Jasmine. “Remember that sometimes even the model from the picture doesn’t look like the model from the picture. We all have flaws, so own them…”

After sharing the post, the TLC personality got some positive feedback in the comment section.

“Well said, Jasmine. I love how you own your insecurities,” wrote one commenter.

“I agree 💯. People need to live their lives without [being] scrutinized by others,” added another.

One Instagram user also said,” Thank you for being genuine. We all have insecurities and flaws.”

Before ending her body-positive message, Jasmine added, “Women are amazing! We come in all different shapes, colors, and personalities and that’s freaking awesome. Life is [tough] enough by itself; let’s make it easier by empowering each other.”

