90 Day Fiance star exposes ‘fake’ storylines on The Single Life: ‘I’m a fraud and not afraid to admit it’

Now that her NDA has expired, one former 90 Day Fiance star is speaking out about her “fake” relationships.

90 Day Fiance fans will remember Stephanie Matto from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when she made her reality TV debut – after appearing on reality court TV.

The 33-year-old from Connecticut shared her storyline with viewers as she navigated a relationship with her then-girlfriend, Erika Owens.

Stephanie and Erika didn’t work out, and Stephanie went on to appear in several more 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, most recently The Single Life.

While we watched Stephanie continue her search for love amid a period of celibacy, she says that 90 Day Fiance producers were egging her on to embellish her storylines.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to her TikTok this week, Stephanie spilled all the tea about 90 Day Fiance’s falsities regarding her story.

“Are 90 Day Fiance couples in real relationships, or are they faking it just to be on TV and get some money?” she asked her followers.

Stephanie Matto puts 90 Day Fiance producers on blast

“Today, I’m going to reveal something that I’ve never been able to talk about because I was bound by an NDA and a contract,” Stephanie promised.

The controversial entrepreneur explained that in her experience, the 90 Day Fiance spin-off with the most fraud is The Single Life.

Stephanie told her fans that during her tenure on The Single Life, she was dating two people who agreed to be on the show and go on so-called “dates” with her.

Stephanie claimed that these individuals wanted to promote themselves, as did she, so the process was mutually beneficial.

She added, “Also, they were my friends and were kind of doing it as a favor for me.”

“All the meanwhile, the show’s producers had one storyline in mind for me, which was me breaking my celibacy,” Stephanie continued.

Stephanie accused 90 Day Fiance producers of pressuring her into breaking her celibacy against her will – even though she had gone more than three years without having any physical contact with another person.

Stephanie admits to faking a relationship on 90 Day: The Single Life

Stephanie said that producers would take her to the side during filming and ask her whether or not she would be willing to break her celibacy on certain dates.

When Stephanie told them “no,” she admittedly felt she was “disappointing” them.

Stephanie met someone and broke her celibacy with them, but that person didn’t want to appear on television. So, Stephanie faked a second date with her friend, Fred.

The producers were allegedly in on it, discussing with Stephanie how she would pretend to lose her celibacy to Fred. Ultimately, however, Stephanie didn’t want to lie, so she opted not to fake it.

“Oh, yes, I’m a fraud, and I’m not afraid to admit it,” Stephanie confessed. “And I know that there are plenty more people who have gone on The Single Life whose dates and people that they’ve dated were just friends or not people who were actually legitimately interested in dating them.”

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members who have shed light on ‘staged’ storylines

Stephanie’s relationships on The Single Life aren’t the only ones 90 Day Fiance viewers have questioned.

Fans have also disputed the validity of Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ three-year-long romance and Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein’s up-and-down love story on The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance fans have also questioned whether or not fakery was involved in other couples’ storylines. In fact, some cast members, like Stephanie, have spoken out and shared the same sentiment.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Deavan Clegg admitted that her storyline with Jihoon Lee was fake.

Earlier this year, Ashley Martson teased that she will come clean about everything “staged” and “fake” during her time on 90 Day Fiance.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.