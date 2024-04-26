Stephanie Matto exposes court TV shows, appeared as character named Clarissa on Supreme Court With Judge Karen

Stephanie Matto isn’t afraid to spill all of the piping hot tea.

The fearless 90 Day Fiance alum is bringing attention to some behind-the-scenes facts about reality TV, and she isn’t concerned about ruining it for anyone, either.

As it turns out, Stephanie appeared on reality TV long before her 90 Day Fiance days, so being cast on TLC wasn’t her first rodeo.

She was hired as an actress to play Cassandra Vaughn on Supreme Court With Judge Karen.

Stephanie headed to TikTok to explain how she got the gig and to expose court TV reality shows for frequently pretending the storylines were authentic.

At the beginning of her video, Stephanie shared a screenshot of herself in the episode, sporting much longer and much blonder hair. She explained that her character, Cassandra, was suing her boyfriend for making her wear “an infected pair of briefs.”

Stephanie Matto ‘ruins’ the day for court TV fans

“If you are somebody who loves court TV shows and reality TV, you need to keep scrolling cuz I’m about to spill some tea that’s gonna ruin your day,” Stephanie told her TikTok followers.

Stephanie shared that she filmed the scene while living in L.A. as an aspiring actress.

Stephanie applied for a casting call and got the opportunity to improv for the show, although admittedly, she wasn’t sure what she was auditioning for.

The next day, Stephanie was called and informed that she had been chosen to be on Supreme Court With Judge Karen.

Stephanie had never heard of the show but was excited about the $100 paycheck.

Stephanie was paid $100 for portraying Cassandra Vaughn

When she arrived for the taping, she was told she’d improvise a skit, playing Cassandra Vaughn, who was suing her ex-boyfriend for making her wear an “infected pair” of panties.

“Of course, I’m like, ‘This is the most humiliating ish ever,'” Stephanie recalled.

Stephanie assumed that no one would ever know it was her in the episode since she was using a pseudonym – but clearly, she wasn’t thinking ahead.

Stephanie told her followers, “I’m proud as hell of that. I collected my check, and I never looked back.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum left her fans with a moral of the story: “If you watch court TV shows, just know that like 99% of the situations and the people on it are just actors.”

