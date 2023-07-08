Stephanie Matto claims one super fan paid $100k to ‘spend the afterlife’ with her

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto has recently engaged in some questionable activities, but she says her latest peculiar idea might be her best.

Following her fame from appearing on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Stephanie made headlines when she announced a unique business endeavor — selling her farts in jars.

Despite plenty of backlash from her critics, Stephanie made a mint off the business move. At one point, the Connecticut native was selling her jarred flatulence for $1,000 a pop — and that was the sale price!

Stephanie even went on to amass over $90,000 in revenue from her gas in a glass.

Now, the 32-year-old adult content platform founder and CEO is sharing another unusual business move involving a cemetery plot.

Taking to TikTok ahead of the weekend, Stephanie recorded herself explaining to her followers that she made $100,000 off a grave plot situated next to her own.

Stephanie Matto boasts that she sold a grave plot next to hers to a superfan for $100,000

“I sold a $100,000 grave plot next to mine to one of my biggest, biggest fans [who] adores [me] on my website, and I don’t regret it,” Stephanie said with conviction.

“I think it’s one of the most generous things I’ve done for one of my fans,” the blonde beauty added.

As Stephanie explained, her superfan has been saving his money for a “really long time” to be able to be buried next to his online idol.

Stephanie purchased the plot years ago after snagging a buy-one-get-one deal. While battling a rare bone marrow condition, Stephanie decided to plan ahead and purchase her future resting place.

The TLC star shared that when her super fan realized he couldn’t spend his “real” life with her, he felt spending the afterlife with her would be a consolation prize.

The idea was such a hit, in fact, that Stephanie claimed she has other fans inquiring about purchasing plots near hers in the cemetery.

As Stephanie said of her business move, “If you can dream it, you can do it. There are so many ways to make money online, and I hope this is an inspirational story.”

90 Day Fiance fans react to Stephanie’s latest off-kilter business move

Stephanie’s money-making move is undoubtedly unique, but she received more support than criticism in the comments on her TikTok.

One of Stephanie’s followers called her a “genius and an inspiration” for thinking to sell a grave plot to her superfan, while another wrote, “love this for you!!!”

Stephanie’s TikTok followers found her eclectic idea to be genius. Pic credit: @unfiltrdstepanka/TikTok

“That’s so smart it’s borderline insane and I’m here for it,” wrote another TikTok user. “Get that money.”

Stephanie continued to receive mostly support for her latest business move. Pic credit: @unfiltrdstepanka/TikTok

Among the supportive comments, there were, of course, some naysayers who found Stephanie’s actions “unsettling,” but still, she found support from fans who called her transaction “generous.”

Stephanie isn’t afraid of taking risks, so the only question remains is, what will she think of next?

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.