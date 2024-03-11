90 Day Fiance Tell All: Viewers call out Jasmine’s ‘fake’ letter and think production helped stage it

Jasmine Pineda isn’t letting the lip gloss fiasco go.

During Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Season 10 Tell All, the couples continued to unveil their relationship issues, much of which went undocumented on TV.

Jasmine and her husband, Gino Palazzolo’s argument over the strip club debacle picked up where it left off last week, and even more drama ensued.

While the cast took a lunch break, Jasmine entered the backstage area and dropped a bombshell on them.

Jasmine pulled a typed-up letter out of her purse, which she claimed was left at her and Gino’s doorstep.

Jasmine read the letter out loud to her castmates, which was supposedly written by an anonymous woman who spent some secret time with Gino and was responsible for the mystery tube of lip gloss found on the floor of Gino’s car.

“Gino and I had so much fun at the bachelor party,” Jasmine read from the letter. “Sorry for the lip gloss. You can keep it, but it won’t look as good on you as it does on me.”

Jasmine continued to read the letter: “Here are my panties that he took off that night. The rest you can keep for your imagination.”

Next, Jasmine emptied a pair of black underwear out of the envelope that she claimed was left at her and Gino’s front door along with the letter.

Gino was the first to call her out, claiming that a random fan of the show left the letter and the underwear on his porch and denied spending any time with a woman besides Jasmine.

90 Day Fiance viewers don’t believe Jasmine’s claims and think production helped her facilitate it

The scene was shocking to the rest of the cast of 90 Day Fiance, as well as viewers at home, but not everyone was buying Jasmine’s story.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), 90 Day Fiance fans accused Jasmine of manufacturing the whole thing and felt that production might have aided her.

One viewer uploaded a gif of Kermit the Frog speedily clicking away at a typewriter, insinuating that Jasmine wrote the letter herself.

They captioned it, “Jasmine furiously writing that note in the bathroom to pretend like she’s not ten pounds of crazy in a five pound bag.”

Jasmine furiously writing that note in the bathroom to pretend like she’s not ten pounds of crazy in a five pound bag. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll pic.twitter.com/Kn43mm3q3v — Nonamé (@rhe_mck86) March 11, 2024

Another viewer, @90DayCray1, felt as though Jasmine’s BFF, Nikki Exotika, was responsible for drafting the letter.

“Jasmine coming out with yeast infection panties and a letter Nikki made for her,” they wrote. “Can we be done with this?”

Jasmine coming out with yeast infection panties and a letter Nikki made for her. Can we be done with this? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll pic.twitter.com/w2VXoa6QWS — Shut up, 90 Day Fiancé is on (@90DayCray1) March 11, 2024

“This fake a** letter and dirty panty is absolutely not it, TLC do better ain’t nobody doing all that for Gino,” read @NinaKaprisun’s post along with a gif asking the network to “Cut the cap.”

This fake ass letter and dirty panty is absolutely not it, TLC do better ain’t nobody doing all that for Gino. #90DayFianceTellAll #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/hgkhkxMiL1 — Lolalove❣️ (@NinaKaprisun) March 11, 2024

Yet another X user accused production of being involved in the lip gloss fiasco.

“TLC CMON this is SO STAGED. Jasmine with the fake letter COMPLETELY confirms that the lipgloss was a producer plant,” their post read.

“This completely gave it away … that was so cheap.”

TLC CMON this is SO STAGED. Jasmine with the fake letter COMPLETELY confirms that the lipgloss was a producer plant. This completely gave it away 🙄that was so cheap #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll pic.twitter.com/aYLnkvK6jF — Kat Targaryen (@KRodOfficial) March 11, 2024

Jasmine maintains the lip gloss wasn’t hers and wasn’t planted by production

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine has stood her ground, insisting that the lip gloss isn’t hers and belongs to another woman who was in Gino’s car without her knowledge.

According to Jasmine, she has “evidence and reports” that Gino was culpable, and many of her Instagram followers agreed that Gino was guilty as charged.

Jasmine also insisted that the lip gloss was not planted by producers, telling ExtraTV, “It was not planned by any producer. I know my producer, and I talked to her… and she was as in shock as I was.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.