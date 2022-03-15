90 Day Fiance star Ben Rathbun arrested in connection to a previous drunk driving incident

Ben Rathbun has been arrested in connection to his previous drunk driving case. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Ben Rathbun was arrested today due to an alleged probation violation stemming from a drunk driving and driving on a suspended license incident from 2020.

In January of 2021, Ben was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to the OUI (operating while under the influence of alcohol) and license charges and was scheduled to appear for a probation violation hearing on February 7th, 2022 which he reportedly failed to attend.

As a result, the judge issued a bench warrant which led to Ben’s arrest. His bail was set at $10,000.

News about 52-year-old Ben’s arrest was initially incorrectly reported as a new OUI incident when in fact, his current arrest is only in connection to the 2020 charge.

Ben Rathbun arrested for a probation violence in relation to his drunk driving case

It was at first reported by TMZ that Ben had been arrested for a DUI, but the report was later updated to reflect that he was actually arrested in connection to his previous drunk driving offense.

This morning, Ben was taken into custody following an arrest over the bench warrant.

A mugshot showed Ben with some facial hair and a stern expression on his face.

As of this report, Ben is still in jail.

Ben Rathbun has rubbed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers the wrong way

Before the 90 Days fans have not been seeing Ben in a good light on the show, and there has been an outpouring of criticism about him on social media.

He has been blasted for his infatuation with women who are the same age as his kids. His relentless pursuit of Mahogany has also been scrutinized, and his messages to her have come off as manipulative and creepy to 90 Day viewers.

Ben has tried to explain himself to 90 Day fans, but his reasonings have largely fallen on deaf ears.

Right before the first episode he appeared in was aired, Ben shared an Instagram stories-long disclaimer about all the reasons why he was not a serial killer.

Despite the drama on the show, Ben and Mahogany were recently spotted together in Peru, meaning that they could still be in a relationship present day.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.