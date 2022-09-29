90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva is feeling ‘sassy’ in Louis Vuitton

Stacey Silva is feeling sassy in Louis Vuitton. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva is in a sassy mood, but it’s easy to feel that way when you’re decked out in designer gear.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on social media clad in a Louis Vuitton outfit while donning a full face of makeup.

Stacey showed off her angles as she stood outside in the natural sunlight, but she also used a filter for that extra effect.

Stacey and her twin Darcey Silva are known for heavily filtering their photos, and social media users often bash the women for overdoing it.

This time Stacey used the Just Baby 2 face filter, and there were a few rude comments on her post, which has become quite the norm.

Others also commented on Stacey’s changing appearance as she’s proudly fessed up to several plastic surgery procedures in the past. However, despite the criticisms, don’t expect a clap back, as the Silva twins are known for ignoring the haters.

Stacey Silva is feeling sassy in Louis Vuitton

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a short video on her Instagram page showing her outfit of the day and she was all decked out in expensive designer wear.

“Sassy STACEY Mood ❤️🌟 #darceyandstacey #staceysilva #90dayfiance #tlc” she captioned the Instagram post.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Stacey snapped the video while standing outside clad in a Louis Vuitton hooded sweatshirt with the LV logo displayed. By the way, Darcey also has the same hoodie and she was twinning with Stacey as they posed for a photo that was later posted on Stacey’s Instagram Story.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey had her hair in a high ponytail with long loose curls and she opted for soft makeup—at least by her standards.

She had dramatic lashes, dark brows, and pink lips with a slight shimmer. She completed her makeup with a bit of blush on her cheeks and Stacey lined her lips for a more defined pout.

Darcey had the same hair and makeup, but she wore large hoop earrings in the picture.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva gets bashed by critics

Stacey shared the video on Instagram and she got lots of compliments on her post. However, there were some harsh critics in the mix as well.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Didn’t recognise her. [Too] much surgery,” said one commenter.

“Why are you doing this to yourself 🤔 You used to be so beautiful and now so artificial 😥😥😥” added someone else.

“How much makeup does one person need to wear……gross,” said one critic.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Persons also commented on the filter used on Stacey’s post as one commenter wrote, “LMAO the glitchy lip filter is everything 😂”

“The filter keeps twitching,” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.