90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva debuts large lips and dramatic eyebrows after recent touch-up

Stacey Silva is feeling herself after a fresh touch-up on her face to kick off the new year.

In a photo posted on social media, the Darcey & Stacey star sported large lips and freshly done eyebrows as she smiled for the camera.

Stacey’s lips appeared quite large in the picture, seemingly from a lip-brushing procedure that involves tattooing a semi-permanent color on the lips with ink.

The snap was posted by Zolotova Permanent Makeup Center, known for a technique dubbed baby doll lips.

The cost, by the way, is a whopping $800 and ranges in color from nude to brighter shades.

Stacey chose a shimmery red color for the procedure, and she also opted to touch up her brows, making them fluffier and very dark in contrast to her blonde hair.

Stacey Silva feels like a superstar after a lip touch-up

The Darcey & Stacey star was pleased with the results of her procedure as she had a big smile on her face in the snap posted on the @zolotova_pm_center Instagram Story.

“Lips and refresh eyebrows! For super star @staceysilvatv,” the caption read.

The image showed Stacey clad in a rock-inspired beige t-shirt with short, folded sleeves and a graphic design on the front.

She accessorized with a crossbody bag, a silver watch, and a necklace.

Stacey styled her hair in a high ponytail, showing dark roots and blonde tips. She also wore oversized pink sunglasses on top of her head.

Meanwhile, Stacey’s face was a major topic of conversation on Instagram after a recent post that showed her nose looking unusually small. After sharing the clip, her comments were littered with criticism about all the work she had done.

However, based on the most recent photo of Stacey, it’s evident that her use of heavy filters in the video had a lot to do with her oddly small nose.

Either way, Stacey is not letting the criticisms regarding her looks stop her from getting her beauty procedures.

Stacey Silva gets love in New Year’s photo

Despite the harsh comments about her looks, Stacey’s recent Instagram video celebrating the New Year garnered some positive comments.

The clip showed a collage of clips from 2022– and she was all glammed up in them.

“2023 coming in strong!!! Darcey & Stacey new season airs Monday nights January 23rd 8pm @tlc #darceyandstacey #tlc #90dayfiance #tvseries…” Stacey captioned the post.

While there was the usual slew of critics in the comments, there were some sweet words.

“Wow Stacey…beautiful!! ♥️” wrote one commenter.

“Such a natural beauty 😍” said someone else.

One Instagram user complimented Stacey but blasted her twin sister Darcey Silva stating, “you look great. Can’t say the same about Darcy. She is always ‘over the top.'”

“Beautiful ladies god bless!” added someone else.

Stacey Silva is a boss babe at House of Eleven

Stacey and her sister Darcey revamped their company House of Eleven, some time ago, and since then, it’s been going strong.

Stacey promotes the brand on social media and even got her husband, Florian Sukaj, involved in a recent campaign.

The Darcey & Stacey star donned a stunning outfit from her clothing line, including a black crop top with shimmer details and a matching skirt.

She also donned jewelry from the brand, including large hoop earrings and a stack of bracelets. The twins’ jewelry line includes necklaces, rings, earrings, brooches, and bracelets ranging in price from $6 up to almost $200.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.