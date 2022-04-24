90 Day Fiance spoilers: Yvette Arellano shares shocking details surrounding her and Mohamed’s sex life

Yvette reveals shocking information surrounding her and Mohamed’s sex life. Pic credit: TLC

90-day fiance star Yvette Arellano has recently shared a steamy secret with her friends in a sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance.

Yvette reveals shocking information to her friends that no one would have expected.

Yvette took Mohamed’s virginity

Yvette found herself in a young and blissful relationship with a younger man, but it also turns out that Yvette took his virginity.

During a girl’s lunch with her friends, Yvette took advantage of that time to catch up about her relationship.

One of Yvette’s friends took the plunge and directly asked if Mohamad was a virgin when they first met, to which Yvette said yes.

90 Day Fiance fans think the relationship between Mohamed and Yvette has some challenges

Some fans are fully supportive of the relationship. However, some disgruntled fans do not believe that Yvette’s relationship with Mohamed is appropriate.

Fans believe that if the roles were reversed and a man spoke that way about a younger woman, everyone would be in an immense uproar.

One fan commented, “I hate these kind of women if [an] old man would talk like this about much younger girl everyone would be angry and it would be considered as disgusting behaviour, in my opinion this situation is the same, she should leave this young boy alone.”

Some fans were disgruntled that Yvette did not display much respect for Mohamed, as her actions did not match up with her words.

One fan commented, “‘Outta respect for him’ girl you just told the world on TV that y’all had sex [laughing face emoji]. It’s funny how she knows you’re not suppose to talk about or share this stuff yet she still continues to do so and laughs it off not knowing the consequences and how it will impact the other person.”

Although fans are concerned about the relationship between Yvette, and Mohamed, one thing remains true, which is that their storyline makes for great television.

One fan said, “To see a person her age behaving like this is absolutely disturbing. I have hope that this season will be a train wreck now! I was worried for a hot minute [laughing emoji, clapping emoji].”

Fans were worried that this season of 90 Day Fiance would be boring, but as the weeks have progressed, fans can see just how priceless and entertaining this particular group of castmates genuinely are.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.