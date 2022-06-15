90 Day Fiance spoilers: These clues may point to Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly’s relationship status

Several clues may point to what is going on in Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly’s current relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have been watching Cameroon native Kobe Blaise and Kansas native Emily Bieberly have a difficult 90 days to the altar.

They have been plagued with misunderstandings, wayward conversations, and heavy influence from Emily’s family.

Regardless of what might be going on on-screen, there were several clues in Kobe’s recent social media post that could point to his relationship status with Emily.

Emily has become a top villain of Season 9 for her treatment of Kobe and apparent controlling personality.

With all the negative perceptions surrounding Emily, the current state of her and Kobe’s either parental and/or romantic relationship is something that many 90 Day fans are curious about.

There are several clues about Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly’s relationship status

Kobe posted a video on TikTok and reshared it on Instagram that featured him with his and Emily’s son Koban having a father-son moment in a pool. Kobe tossed Koban in the air as both of them looked happy and excited.

The jovial caption read, “Who else have so much fun with their kid in a pool like this?”

Koban looked much older than 90 Day viewers have seen on their screens. However, Kobe did not say whether the video was taken recently or in the past.

If the video was taken recently it means Kobe is still a part of Koban’s life which also alludes to the fact that Kobe is still in America and must be on okay terms with Emily.

The clues kept coming on Kobe’s post after Emily dropped three heart eyes emojis on the Instagram video.

While Emily got several likes on her comment, none of them were from Kobe. Emily and Kobe both follow each other on Instagram though.

Emily’s comment and Kobe’s lack of a response could be seen in several different ways but the strained couple appears to still be in each other’s lives and co-parenting their son.

Kobe Blaise wanted to take over Emily Bieberly’s dad’s company

During the latest episode, Emily’s dad David had a very uncomfortable talk with Kobe about his future career and financial plans.

In the midst of their discussion, Kobe said that Emily told him all about David’s architect company and Kobe said he had civil engineering experience and could take over the business one day.

David was flabbergasted and thought Kobe was out of his mind for thinking such a thing especially after learning Kobe had no educational background or actual job experience aside from modeling.

