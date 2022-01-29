90 Day Fiance spoilers: Mike tells Ximena he has ADHD

Mike Berk and Ximena Morales Cuellar talk about Mike’s ADHD. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Berk and Ximena Morales Cuellar are yet another couple trying to make it work with an age gap, language barrier, and different lifestyles on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days. In the latest episode, Mike gets candid with Ximena about his struggles with ADHD.

Mike Berk breaks the news to Ximena Cuellar about his ADHD

It’s no secret that Mike has little experience with the ladies prior to meeting Ximena, as she even says so herself, and that he is beginning to get on her nerves.

“I think that since Mike hasn’t had many girlfriends and never lived with a woman, maybe he is a slob because a woman is missing from his home. So I want to believe he can learn, but it worries me. If I get married I don’t want a messy husband with no manners, that’s not the future I want.” Ximena tells the camera crew before she learns about his ADHD.

What she doesn’t know at this point is that there is a reason behind the way Mike functions: his ADHD. In an honest reveal, he finally explains that ADHD is why he is messy and forgets things.

Ximena reacts to Mike’s disclosure of ADHD

Unfortunately, Ximena does not quite grasp the concept of ADHD and asks him to explain further. Tension is already high in the car ride at this point, as they were just bickering about Mike putting his dirty kleenex in the cab.

“It’s almost like a learning disability, it has something to do with the brain,” Mike explains to Ximena.

Mike goes on to tell her it’s the way his brain works, saying that his habits are because of his ADHD in the hopes that it provides Ximena with more understanding about his condition. His reveal comes at an opportune time because it’s been clear that Ximena is already frustrated with him. Lucky for Mike, Ximena leans in even more after he tells her the truth.

Mike and Ximena navigate their differences

Despite her initial opinions of Mike, it is clear that Ximena does indeed want to at least figure things out, or help him try to navigate his ADHD. When she has more of an understanding about what Mike is trying to tell her, Ximena softens and offers him some validation and warmth.

“For me it’s very important to know what you have to be able to help you, understand? From now on, I want us not to keep secrets from each other, to be honest with each other if we want this relationship to work, do you understand?” Ximena comforts Mike after his disclosure.

As they navigate this news, Ximena reaches over to cradle his head. It is obvious that she cares, and is willing to make their relationship work.

It turns out that Mike has nothing to be worried about with his big reveal, as Ximena proves to be a supportive partner.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.