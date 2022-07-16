90 Day Fiance spoilers: Kobe wants his manhood back after serious talk with his friend

Kobe Blaise is ready to take control of his relationship with Emily Bieberly. Pic credit: TLC

Kobe Blaise instantly won the hearts of viewers after making his debut on 90 Day Fiance.

Fans watched Kobe meet his son for the time and get emotional about finally getting to be part of his life.

Kobe came to America to be with his partner, Emily Bieberly, who already had big plans for their future. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t take off as planned, and the two found themselves arguing more than expected.

While Emily’s focus was on getting married as quickly as possible, Kobe had other plans. He wanted to bond with their son, earn money, and get their own place so they could move out of Emily’s parent’s home.

Amid their disagreements, the couple discovered Emily was pregnant for a second time. Although he was excited, Kobe immediately began to feel the pressure of providing for another child.

Looking for advice, Kobe turned to a friend hoping he would provide clarity. Their conversation focused on who seemed to be in charge in Kobe and Emily’s relationship, and what Kobe needs to do if he wants to be happy.

Kobe Blaise wants changes in his relationship with Emily Bieberly

A clip for an upcoming episode on 90 Day Fiance shows Kobe having a talk with his friend, Temperature. The two discuss Kobe’s dynamic with Emily and his struggles to find his voice in their relationship.

He starts out telling Temperature that he believes Emily is “wife material” but she is a bit controlling. In response, his friend tells him that it common among women in American culture. Temperature is also from Africa and says he’s been in the U.S. for just over a year thanks to a visa lottery.

He tells Kobe from his experience, men do not have much say in their households when they live with women. He says because of this, Kobe needs to stand up to Emily and take back control.

As the conversation continues, Kobe seems to have an awakening about his relationship. In his confessional, he says, “I need to be the man that I used to be,” insisting that he is ready to speak to Emily and make decisions about their relationship.

Kobe appeared to be ready for changes to take place and ready for Emily to stop taking charge of everything.

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly are expecting another baby

Kobe also revealed the news of Emily’s pregnancy to Temperature. He shared that he wasn’t working and didn’t have much money, which made him worried about a second baby. He also fears sharing the news with Emily’s parents, who asked the couple not to get pregnant while living in their home.

After hearing the news, Temperature suggests to Kobe that they should move from Kansas to Ohio. He tells Kobe he would find more support there and make connections thanks to the large African population. This would make providing for his family a bit easier.

Although he thinks it would be a good idea, Kobe insists that Emily would never agree to move. At this point, Temperature again pushes Kobe to realize that he should stop letting Emily make all his decisions for him. Otherwise, his life will be tough.

By the end of their conversation, Kobe seems motivated to speak with Emily and to remind her that he is a man who can lead his family. Fans will have to tune into to see if he follows through on speaking his mind.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.