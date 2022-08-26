90 Day Fiance spoilers: Is Elizabeth Potthast leaving the family business for a singing career?

Elizabeth Potthast wants to pursue music. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet are back for another season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and we have a sneak peek of the first episode.

The couple has a lot going on in their lives, including more family drama. But the most interesting change involves a possible new career for Elizabeth as a singer.

Of all the years we’ve known her, Elizabeth has never showcased her singing skills but now she might even quit the family’s real estate business to pursue that full-time.

And in case you thought the 32-year-old isn’t serious about this, it’s serious enough for her husband to build a studio in their new home so that his wife can pursue her passion.

Andrei shared the news with Elizabeth’s dad, Chuck Potthast when he visited the new house.

Chuck was just as shocked as TLC viewers may be to hear about Elizabeth’s musical pursuits and expressed concerns about her dedication to the family business with this new venture.

Andrei Castravet builds a music studio for Elizabeth Potthast

Andrei Castravet dropped the bomb on Elizabeth’s dad about the studio built in their home, and Chuck immediately grew concerned.

“Singing?” questioned Chuck. ” So is this gonna be a hobby, or you’re gonna try to make a career out of this, what’s going on?”

However, that wasn’t the only thing Chuck was concerned about. Moments later Andrei also revealed their plans for a second child.

“I thought I was just looking at your new house,” said Chuck. “Now I’m learning that you’re having a second child and you’re starting a singing career. What about your commitment to me?”

Things quickly got tense between the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple as Elizabeth blasted Andrei for sharing the news before they had a chance to discuss it together.

“We just started talking about it. Nothing has been finalized yet,” Elizabeth reassured her dad.

Elizabeth Potthast speaks about her love of singing

In her confessional, Elizabeth opened up about her future and noted that she wants to focus more on her passion.

“I’ve never really envisioned working for my dad my whole life so recently I’ve been kind of toying with the idea of what I love and that’s singing,” confessed the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star. “So that’s something that I want to get more into.”

However, she also noted, “My dad’s business is very important to me and I’ve put a lot of effort into it so I don’t wanna make any rash decisions.”

Check out the sneak peek below and find out Elizabeth’s final decision when the new season premieres.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.