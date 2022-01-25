90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Memphis and Hamza still together?

Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza have a serious conversation about their intimate relationship. Pic credit: TLC.

Memphis and Hamza have seemingly worked through the kinks of their relationship and are giving it an honest try. Memphis Smith, a 34-year-old Michigan native, and Monknii Hamza, a 27-year-old Tunisian, have had a bumpy ride together during and after their time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Between the age mishap where Hamza was not completely honest about how old he was, to the language barrier, to the bedroom issues– it’s no wonder why fans are curious if they made it through.

Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza’s journey with love

There were a few bumps in the road. Memphis was not ready for the culture shock she received when she went and saw Hamza finally. In American culture, it is not normal to be living with your parents in your later twenties, but in Tunisian culture, family practices are different. It is not uncommon to have an entire family living in a house until married.

Understandably, it is difficult to communicate with someone who doesn’t share the same first language, and it is a common barrier on this show. For this reason, Memphis was seen as disrespectful in the way she communicated her feelings, not unlike some Ed and Rose debacles. Although Hamza and Memphis had to work hard to persevere, eventually, they arrived at the same place of wanting to be together.

Are Memphis and Hamza are still together?

After looking through their social media posts, it seems as if these two are still together despite their rocky start. Other 90 Day Fiance couples that split no longer follow or comment on each other’s posts as they move on with their lives independently. Memphis and Hamza, on the other hand, posted about each other earlier this month.

Because of Hamza’s lack of fluency in the English language, his posts are not nearly as lovey- but he does put in an effort to showcase Memphis in his own way.

It is endearing to see Hamza posting about Memphis and sharing his love in his own way. His posts have all been primarily emoji-based, leaving fans wanting a little more. On the other hand, Memphis is fantastic at documenting the reality of the situation.

Not all of her posts are this shiny, however. In a recent post, Memphis talks about how not everything is easy in life and love, but understanding is important.

This Instagram post depicts their love journey accurately. It hasn’t been easy, and there has been a lot to understand for both Memphis and Hamza. For now, however, love is enough to keep these two together.

