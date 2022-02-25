90 Day Fiance spoiler: Ximena would rather Mike pay for her boob job than a wedding dress

Ximena would rather Mike use his money to buy her a breast enhancement instead of a wedding dress. Pic credit: TLC

In this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Mike Berk takes his fiance Ximena Morales wedding dress shopping, but Ximena has her eyes set on something she feels would be a better use of Mike’s money — a breast augmentation.

Ximena and Mike’s relationship seemed doomed from the start, and 90 Day Fiance viewers have questioned their longevity and Ximena’s intentions, accusing her of using him for money.

Ximena revealed that she once lived with a hitman, was disgusted by Mike’s farting problem, waited until they met in person to tell him that she couldn’t have anymore kids, and was less-than-enthusiastic about their first night together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Mike Berk takes Ximena Morales wedding dress shopping

Still, the couple went shopping for wedding dresses, as seen in a clip from Sunday night’s episode.

Mike sat outside the dressing room as Ximena tried on wedding gowns, making sure not to peek at his future bride.

When Ximena stepped out of the dressing room and saw herself in the mirror, she said, “When I put on the wedding dress, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Wow.'”

“I love the way it fits me. It’s divine,” Ximena confessed. “But something is keeping me from enjoying it as much as I should.”

During a solo confessional, Ximena told cameras, “The truth is, I’m not happy with Mike right now. And there’s something I need to discuss with him.”

Ximena and Mike sat together in the boutique when Ximena finished trying on gowns and Mike asked her how it went. Ximena told him how she felt “divine” and like a “princess” in the dress.

Ximena wants Mike to pay for her boob job

However, Ximena brought up something else that Mike wasn’t expecting. “But I want to say something to you,” she told him.

“Why, if you were going to pay for my dress, you don’t want to give me the money for my operation?” Ximena asked before Mike translated her statement, which he felt didn’t make any sense.

Ximena didn’t agree with Mike’s statement that giving her money for a boob job “made no sense.”

“I can work. I can be a model,” Ximena told Mike, trying to sell her point to him. But Mike wasn’t buying it.

“But I like them the way they are,” he told her. “You don’t need to have the surgery.”

Ximena had a very specific plan in mind and told Mike, “I want to get operated the day after you go to New York, so I need the money this week. Do you understand?”

Ximena told cameras that the surgery wasn’t for Mike but for herself during her solo confessional.

“I am not having this operation for Mike, I am having it for me,” the Colombian native confessed. “I don’t know why he doesn’t understand that.”

Back at the bridal boutique, Ximena gestured towards her chest and asked Mike, “Pay for my boobies?”

Mike gestured with his hand and told her, “Maybe.”

Be sure to tune in Sunday to find out whether Mike changes his mind and shells out the cash for Ximena’s plastic surgery.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.