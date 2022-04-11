90 Day Fiance special event 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine coming to TLC

TLC presents a special spinoff, 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

TLC announced a new spinoff, 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine, which will feature Ukrainian 90 Day Fiance cast members and their families dealing with the war with Russia.

The premise of 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs features American citizens looking for love in unconditional ways, most of them attempting to bring their foreign lovers to the U.S. to get married and start their lives together.

Over the years, several of the cast members have hailed from Ukraine, including Natalie Mordovtseva, Maria Divine, and Yara Zaya, all of whom will be featured in the special.

Viewers will remember Natalie as Mike Youngquist’s wife during Season 7 of the flagship series. Maria was Caesar Mack’s Ukrainian love interest during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, who eventually left him high and dry. During Season 8, viewers were introduced to Yara and her American husband, Jovi Dufren.

The three Ukrainian-born ladies will appear in the spinoff special, giving insight from their families still living in Ukraine amid the terror and destruction.

Natalie Mordovtseva, Maria Divine, and Yara Zaya to appear on 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine

A clip from 90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram account shows footage of Ukrainian citizens attempting to flee the country as chaos surrounds them. They captioned the video, “Through the eyes of our #90DayFiance family. A special event, 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine, next Monday at 9/8c.”

“Russia is attacking us right now. It’s just insane,” Yara tells cameras during a solo confessional.

Natalie’s mom, Nelia, speaks to her in her native tongue and says, “They were shooting from all sides.” Natalie can be seen crying, telling her mother, “Forgive me, mommy.”

Caesar’s ex, Maria, tells cameras during a self-filmed clip, “I could hear like explosions. I’m not decided to go or to stay here. You don’t know what could happen tomorrow,” as explosions can be heard in the background.

90 Day Fiance cast members show compassion ahead of 90 Day Diaries: Ukraine special

Some of the cast from the 90 Day Fiance franchise stopped in the comments to show their compassion. Tell All host Shaun Robinson, along with Molly Hopkins from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and Tom Brooks from Season 3 of Before the 90 Days all left praying hands emojis in the comments.

Several cast members from within the 90 Day Fiance franchise have spoken out since the war between Ukraine and Russia broke out.

Yara Zaya went as far as telling her fans that she was ready to gear up and help her country defend itself: “I can’t already sit at home and worry. I want to pack my backpack and go to defend my country.”

Another 90 Day Fiance alum who hails from Ukraine, Lana – David Murphey’s love interest from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days – shared frightening footage from inside a bomb shelter shortly after the war began in her hometown of Kyiv.

Surprisingly, Lana’s 61-year-old ex, David, offered up his prior military skills and applied to the Ukraine embassy to become a foreign fighter.

Another 90 Day Fiance cast member hails from Ukraine, Alla Fedoruk, who married Matt Ryan from Season 4. It’s unclear whether Lana and Alla will be featured on the special as well.

90 Day Diaries: Ukraine airs on Monday, April 18 at 9/8c on TLC.