90 Day Fiance: Sojaboy releases his Zara music video and adds ‘super fan’ Kimberly to the credits

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar returns to the 90 Day Fiance franchise with a new love interest. Pic credit: TLC

While Kimberly Menzies was hoping to advance her relationship with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she did, but maybe not in the way she hoped.

Despite Sojaboy’s new single, Zara, being about his ex, Sojaboy is at least crediting his “super fan” Kimberly for being a “special guest on set.”

Sojaboy releases his Zara music video and adds ‘super fan’ Kimberly to the credits

Taking fandom to a new level, Kimberly flew across the world and met Usman at the airport wearing a shirt with his face on it.

Joining him for the making of his latest music video, Kimberly explained to producers that Usman invited her to the shoot in Tanzania to see “if we’re meant to be.”

Hoping to show him that she could be his support system during stressful situations, Usman was using this to test the 50-year-old’s jealousy around beautiful models.

And while at the time, the San Diego native was offended when his assistant, Slam-T called her a “super fan,” Sojaboy just used the term as he credited Kimberly as his special guest on the set of Zara.

Going to a romantic setting, because the Sojaboy’s single surrounded love, Usman causally left the fact out that his new single Zara is named after his ex-girlfriend from America that broke up with him.

“Kimberly doesn’t know anything about her,” Umar revealed in his confessional.

Although Usman never actually met her in person, the 32-year-old admitted his feelings were strong for her. However, he explained their demise was her not being able to handle his female fans.

Kimberly Menzies criticized online for being a ‘sugar mama’

Traveling internationally to Tanzania, Kimberly booked the most expensive suite in the hotel hoping to spend the night with Usman.

Even after receiving a Macbook Pro and Playstation 5 as lavish gifts, Usman still chose to stay in another room, citing wanting to go at a slow pace as his reasoning.

Getting heavily criticized online for being a sugar mama, the US native defended herself and said she would do it all again.

“People can think what they want,” Kim told Us Weekly. “I know what kind of woman I am. I know what kind of man Usman is.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.