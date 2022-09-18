90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween giving ‘Queen’ energy in bold red sweatsuit

Shaeeda Sween is a “Queen” in red sweatsuit while traveling. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda Sween is once again turning heads with her fashion sense as she continues to adjust to her new life in America.

The 90 Day Fiance star is half of one of the most talked about couples in the franchise’s history.

Her husband, Bilal Hazziez became a villain during Season 9 of the show after he pranked Shaeeda by making her believe he lived in an older, run-down home as opposed to the actual updated house he owns.

He justified the prank saying he wanted to ensure Shaeeda was with him for love and not money. Bilal also upset many viewers by the way he spoke to Shaeeda, which many felt was belittling and disrespectful.

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, the two moved forward with their relationship and their wedding was featured on the show.

Now that she is becoming a household name, Shaeeda never misses an opportunity to model her wardrobe and stylish looks.

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween looks fierce in red sweatsuit

Just before catching a flight recently, Shaeeda took the time to pose in the airport to show off her stylish outfit.

The reality star wore a red, two-piece sweatsuit for a comfortable and casual look while traveling. Both the top and bottom pieces featured the word “Queen” in white letters. Shaeeda completed her look with a matching red hijab, white sneakers, and stylish sunglasses.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In her caption, she wrote, “Kansas City here I come ✈️ representing that chiefs color . @fashionnova outfit @louisvuitton sunglasses @nike Jordans”

Shaeeda is becoming known for her fashionable looks and continues to share her glamourous outfits on social media for her fans to enjoy. She also shares the spotlight with Bilal at times as well. The two recently participated in a “fashion walk” where they took a stroll together and let their outfits do all the talking.

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez join the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Just before the new season of Happily Ever After? premiered, it was announced that Shaeeda and Bilal would be joining the show.

The spinoff series follows couples after the 90 day window has closed and they’ve started their married lives together. For Shaeeda and Bilal, the early days of their marriage have been filled with arguments about their future, if they will have children, and interference by Bilal’s ex-wife.

The couple is also attempting to adjust to living together for the first time. They admit they are struggling to communicate and desperately need to learn how to resolve their conflicts without getting into heated arguments.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.