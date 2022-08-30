90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween admits she’s still learning how to be a good wife

Shaeeda Sween wants to be a good wife. Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

After only a few months of being married to husband Bilal Hazziez, Shaeeda Sween is admittedly still learning how to be a good wife.

She made the confession on social media and shared some tips on what she’s learned so far. However, the TLC star made it clear that a perfect relationship does not exist.

Shaeeda and her romance with Bilal has been under scrutiny since they first appeared on 90 Day Fiance last season. While viewers loved the Caribbean native, they were less than thrilled with Bilal.

Bilal played a cruel joke on Shaeeda upon her arrival in the U.S and each week people grew more frustrated with his behavior. They urged Shaeeda to leave him and return home after noticing several red flags, but she stayed the course.

Ultimately, Shaeeda followed her heart and married Bilal in an intimate ceremony and now we’re watching the rest of their love story play out on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

While it’s only been a few months, the 37-year-old has already learned that marriage is not all bliss, but hard work.

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween wants to be a good wife

Bilal and Shaeeda are the newest additions to the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast but it’s still in the early days of their marriage.

Shaeeda shared a post on Instagram and opened up about being a wife for the past few months and noted the fact that it’s not easy.

The video showed Shaeeda and Bilal wrapped in a tight embrace as she listed some pointers on how to be a good wife.

“1) If he sincerely apologizes stop bringing it up,” she wrote on the video. “2) Ladies our tone & tongue can be our biggest downfall…”

“3) Focus on the 80% you have rather than the 20% you’re not getting,” added Shaeeda.

Shaeeda Sween says marriage is hard work

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star also shared a lengthy caption and got honest about marriage.

“A reminder to myself first! I’m still learning how to be a good wife. Maaan this thing call LOVE is not all rainbows and butterflies,” she admitted. “I had a fairytale perception on love. Love/relationship is a lot of work!”

Shaeeda encouraged other married couples and noted that “It’s not always going to be easy! You will make mistakes, so will your partner. But when you both identify your flaws and communicate in a civil manner to change, then that’s the best way to move forward.”

“Also forgiveness means not repeating the same mistakes over and over again,” she continued. “Forgiveness also means, not going back to a place of pain after your partner sincerely apologized. We learn, we grow, we progress in this thing call LOVE.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.