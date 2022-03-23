90 Day Fiance Season 3 couple Mark and Nikki are divorcing: Here’s what we know

Details of Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano’s divorce are coming to light for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers met 58-year-old Mark Shoemaker and 19-year-old Philippines native Nikki Mediano during Season 3 of the show. Now, after six years of marriage, the controversial couple is calling it quits.

Baltimore County court documents show that they filed for divorce on March 2, 2022, with their prenuptial agreement listed in the details.

Mark and Nikki’s 39-year age gap was the largest in 90 Day Fiance history and faced a lot of scrutiny from fans.

After Season 3 wrapped up, the couple ghosted the 90 Day world and little has been known about their relationship since.

Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Mediano have filed for divorce

Court documents in the state of Maryland and the county where Mark and Nikki reside show that the pair have moved forward with a divorce.

The dissolution of their marriage took place earlier this month and court filings show that the case is still open.

The case information shows Mark as the plaintiff and Nikki as the defendant. The case type is categorized as “Divorce – Absolute.”

The couple’s prenuptial agreement, which was featured on 90 Day Fiance, is listed as one of the documents forming part of their split.

A motion to seal proceedings from the general public was also filed, but a comment on an order issued a day later revealed, “Motion to seal is denied, as specified, etc.”

The exact reasons for the divorce remain unclear since Mark and Nikki have kept their lives private since appearing on the show.

90 Day fans can only speculate as to what led to their downfall and where both of them will go from here.

90 Day Fiance viewers were not fond of Mark and Nikki’s relationship

90 Day viewers were turned off of Mark’s relationship with Nikki, and not only for their huge age difference.

Mark’s first wife was also a much younger Filipina woman from the exact same town as Nikki, a fact that rubbed viewers the wrong way.

His callous approach to getting Nikki to sign a prenup also didn’t sit well with fans.

The naivety of Nikki coupled with the way Mark spoke to her was another point of contention.

