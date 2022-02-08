90 Day Fiance: Rosemarie Vega admits she’s dating again, keeping mystery person a ‘secret’

Rosemarie Vega announces new romance following her relationship on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Big Ed Brown. Pic credit: @rose_vega_official/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Rosemarie Vega is doing well these days.

Despite her ill-fated romance with Big Ed Brown on Season 4 of the hit spinoff, it seems like the 26-year-old has found happiness once again.

“I’m dating again,” the mom-of-one shared in an interview with Linda Antwi of 90 Day The Melanated Way. “Yeah, I moved on, but it’s my private secret.”

90 Day Fiance star Rosemarie Vega admits she’s dating again

Giggling over her secret, the TLC personality was shy about sharing any information about her new beau.

“He’s not from here,” she explained. Confirming her new love interest was a foreigner, Rosemarie held her cards close.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day alum recently mentioned finding “the one” on New Year’s eve. Sharing photos on vacation on the beaches of Bangkok, she gushed, “Thank you for being there for me and Prince. We’ll always have each other through our ups and downs.”

Among the comments, a friend wrote, “So proud of you both, he’s a true gentleman. Have the best new year together at last and we will see you and him hopefully next year.”

Not unveiling the mystery man’s face, with fans interested in knowing his identity, but it’s clear Rosemarie is enjoying keeping her new romance to herself. Keeping it out of the spotlight appears to be working for the reality TV star.

What has Rosemarie Vega been up too these days?

While Rosemarie ditched Big Ed Brown in the Philippines after sharing plans for a vasectomy, she has been thriving since her time on 90 Day Fiance.

Rosemarie has since opened a shop that helps her family and the local economy. Hiring local farmers and workers, her food store named after her son Prince assists in feeding the community.

As for her ex, Big Ed, about nine months after his break-up with Rosemarie, he moved on to a 28-year-old waitress named Liz that he met at his favorite restaurant in San Diego.

Giving viewers a front-row seat to his new romance on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, The Single Life, after breaking up and getting back together, the pair announced their engagement in November 2021.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.