90 Day Fiance: Rose Vega introduces the world to her new boyfriend

Rose Vega of 90 Day Diaries is happy to introduce her new Australian man. Pic credit: @rose_vega_official/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans recently learned more about Rose Vega’s new boyfriend, Greg Scherwinski, when he debuted on 90 Day Diaries. Viewers learned that Greg is the 54-year-old founder of a real estate company in Melbourne, Australia.

Greg recently shared his hopes to move Rose and her son Prince to Australia for more opportunities.

Rose clarified she wasn’t looking for love, but when Greg sent her a message on social media she responded because she thinks “he’s cute.”

Rose also mentioned that Greg is older, but in her view, “age doesn’t matter.”

In the spring, Rose Vega, 26, posted a video to YouTube to first reveal the identity of her new love interest.

Rose then introduced her new boyfriend, Greg, who sat next to Rose and appeared significantly older than her.

Rose Vega introduces new boyfriend to her father. Pic credit: @RosemarieVega/YouTube

In the video, Rose clarified she and Greg were enjoying a delicious lunch consisting of Filipino food with her father.

Rose inquired about how her boyfriend, Greg, felt about his trip to the Philippines.

Greg shared, “We’ve had massive, big celebrations with the family, we’ve been to the piggy farm…we’ve been to everywhere. We’ve been motorbike riding, that was awesome.”

Rose Vega asks her boyfriend Greg about meeting her father

Rose also asked for Greg’s opinion about meeting her father for the first time.

Greg explained, “A little shocked ’cause I heard a lot about him. It was really good meeting him, wasn’t sure how he was going to feel about it.”

Greg continued his praise of Rose’s father, “He’s a hardworking man. A good man. We had to work on a car together tonight, we seem to do things pretty well together, correct?”

Rose agreed.

Rose Vega happy to move on with ‘the one’

Prior to Rose’s video reveal, she shared her delight that Greg surprised her and her family with a trip. Greg also assisted with the total renovation of Rose’s home.

Rose shared her feelings about Greg on an Instagram post, “I have found the one. Thank you for being there for me and Prince. We’ll always have each other through our ups and downs.”

Rose Vega initially appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with love interest “Big Ed” Brown.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days covered the rise and fall of Rose and Big Ed’s relationship and Ed quickly moved on.

After the conclusion of their relationship, Big Ed appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life and clarified, “Nine months after breaking up with Rose, I met Liz.”

Ed Brown and Liz Woods parted and reconnected a few times before ultimately getting engaged.

90 Day Diaries airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.