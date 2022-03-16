90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith shares coupledom video with new girlfriend, says she makes him ‘so happy’

Ronald Smith proclaims his happiness amid his new relationship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith wants the world to know that he’s happier than ever with his new girlfriend Lauren Fraser — following his split from Tiffany Franco.

The former couple is still not divorced but after years of their breakups and makeups playing out on social media, they finally called it quits for good.

Soon after their breakup, Ronald made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend and it seems they are still going strong. The South African native continues to show off his new love on social media and in his latest post he revealed that he’s so “happy.”

The TLC cast member first showed off the brunette to his fans back in November 2021 following a messy breakup with Tiffany. Since then he has been posting more videos of Lauren online.

We don’t know much about Lauren who has opted to keep her social media pages private but one thing Ronald wants the world to know is that she makes him happy.

Ronald Smith says he’s so happy with his new girlfriend Lauren

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a tribute video to his new girlfriend a few hours ago and people have commented on how happy he seems.

However, in case anyone had doubts Ronald made it known that he is so happy in his new relationship.

The post, which was shared on Instagram shows Ronald and Lauren sitting in a vehicle laughing and talking but it’s unclear what they’re saying to each other.

Ronald captioned the video, “Thank you for you,” and tagged Lauren in the post. In words across the screen, he wrote, “You just make me sooooooo happy.”

Ronald Smith says his girlfriend is drop dead gorgeous

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star also wrote “drop dead gorgeous” across the screen in the video.

As the clip played, a voiceover by Tik Toker and musician, Danny Christian said everything that Ronald was feeling about Lauren.

“You ever just look at your person and think to yourself ‘wow how did I land you? You’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life.'”

Meanwhile, many people noticed the change in Ronald and how happy he seems in his new relationship and they sent messages of encouragement for the TLC star.

“I love seeing how you aren’t afraid to show your love and happiness off and being proud of it,” wrote an Instagram user.

Someone else added, “Ronald, she is beautiful and I am glad she makes you happy.”

“You both always look so happy because you really are!” noted another commenter.

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Are you surprised that Ronald and his new girlfriend Lauren are still going strong?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.