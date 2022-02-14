90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith is still with new girlfriend, says Tiffany Franco reconciliation was ‘just a rumor’

Ronald Smith has not reconciled with Tiffany Franco. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith has declared that he has not reconciled with his estranged wife, Tiffany Franco. The South African native is still with his new girlfriend, Lauren, despite reports claiming otherwise.

Tiffany recently told In Touch that she and Ronald were trying to give their marriage another shot.

However, after the news hit the blogs, the mom-of-two said she shared the information with the media outlet without knowing it would be made public.

Once Ronald caught wind of the reconciliation claims, he immediately denied it, and to further cement that fact, he just shared that his relationship with Lauren is still going strong.

Ronald Smith says Tiffany Franco reconcilition was a ‘rumor’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was silent on social media for a few weeks, but he recently returned to Instagram. However, Ronald’s followers were more interested in his relationship status than anything else.

After posting a new video, one Instagram user asked, “Where is the new girl friend?”

“Next to me,” responded Ronald, which likely means she’s back in South Africa for another visit.

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

A few weeks ago, Ronald revealed in an interview that he didn’t want another long-distance relationship like the one he had with Tiffany Franco, who lives in the U.S.

Ronald also shared that he and Lauren had plans to move in together very soon.

Ronald later responded to another question on Instagram.

“I thought I read that you and Tiffany are back together…is that correct?” asked someone, referring to the In Touch article.

“No,” said Ronald. “That was just a rumor going around.”

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Ronald Smith says he’s still with new girlfriend Lauren

If there was any doubt that The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is still with his new girlfriend the evidence is right there on his Instagram page.

The videos he posted months ago from Lauren’s visit to South Africa are still posted on his page. The first sign of Lauren was posted back in November when he went Instagram official with their relationship.

“Let me introduce everyone to the new person in my life @laurenleightonfraser…, he wrote. “Every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure I enjoy every moment, every time thank you for who you are in my life and thank you for being part of my life.”

Ronald’s latest post was shared several hours ago.

“Ready for valentines day? I surely am,” he wrote.

The post garnered questions about his relationship as well.

“Are you still with Lauren?” asked one commenter.

” I am indeed yes,” responded Ronald.

Pic credit: @ronaldsmith_tlc/Instagram

Are you surprised that Ronald and his new girlfriend Lauren are still together?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.