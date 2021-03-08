The pressure was on for the couples this week as it gets down to the wire. Pic credit: TLC

It is getting down to the wire for the couples get married or not on 90 Day Fiance, and at this point, everyone is feeling the pressure.

This week we saw lots of hurt feelings and a few breakthroughs. There were some tender moments, problem-solving, and even one wild night with strippers.

Some of the couples made strides in their relationships while others became rockier. With only a few more episodes left, viewers are on the edge of their seats waiting the conclusions.

Some relatinships get more complicated

Hazel was still very mad at Tarik for talking to Minty. She revealed that she agreed to the video chat to see what’s going on between them.

When she confronted him about her anger, Tarik didn’t do a whole lot to quell her fears, leaving Hazel mistrusting and still upset.

Brandon was also in the doghouse this week when he was again completely uninterested in the wedding process. Last week Julia was frustrated with his lack of emotion for the dress and this week she was angry at him for not caring about the wedding details.

Zied and Rebecca still could not reach an agreement on when and how to get married after Zied surprised Rebecca last week by saying that they had to get married before Ramadan in two weeks.

Stephanie grew closer to Harris this episode, although she awkwardly began to call him Ryan accidentally again. She told Harris that she wonders what it would like to have him in America and Harris said he’s all for that.

We also learned that Harris has three children and an off and on again baby mama.

Cracking under pressure

This week, we heard from Amira about her decision about going to quarantine in Serbia before coming to America. She decided to move forward with the plan and go to Serbia.

She said she made the decision not only because she felt under a lot of pressure from Andrew, but also because she really loves him and will cut ties with friends and family who do not agree. She did, however, say that she wishes she did not have to do it this way and that Andrew cared more about her wellbeing and safety.

Jovi and Yara wanted to elope in Vegas without friends or family. But when Yara went wedding dress shopping with Jovi’s mom, she ended up saying his mom could come after she saw how sad Jovi’s mom was about not attending.

This week, Jovi also got peer pressured during his Bachelor Party by his friends to stay out later and drink more than the rules Yara set for him allowed.

Hot and Cold Relationship

With three weeks left until their visa expires, Natalie and Mike had some of their better times during this weeks episode.

They celebrated Uncle Beau’s 50th birthday and they also went fishing where they both seemed to have an all around better attitude.

Natalie went wedding dress shopping and included her mom via video chat.

Then something surprising happened.

Without prompting, Mike gave Natalie her ring back, but she quickly soured the mood when she asked him if he forgives her about Kyiv and he said no. Mike told her that she was ruining a happy moment by nitpicking. Natalie backed off and the two then were able to relish in some happiness before heading to the bedroom.

It was a very up and down moment for viewers to see, but the highlight was Natalie getting her ring back.

Next week it looks like there will be more arguments and tense moments as the couples get closer to the altar.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.