90 Day Fiance: pregnant Thais Ramone in black dress and boots strikes a pose

Thais Ramone is nine months pregnant, and she looked great in a recent photoshoot where she was clad in all-black.

Thais’ husband, Patrick Mendes, showed off his wife by posting images from their professional photoshoot taken in a rocky desert area in Las Vegas, where the couple now resides.

One photo showed Thais in a body-hugging dress as she placed one hand on her hip and the other resting on her baby bump.

The 90 Day Fiance star paired the long-sleeved dress with black combat boots and had her long black hair in loose curls flowing down her shoulder.

Another photo showed Patrick casually dressed in black shorts and a grey T-shirt standing behind Thais as she leaned back to rest her head against her husband.

The soon-to-be parents also included their adorable dog, Theo, in the family photo, as Patrick held him with one hand and had his other arm around Thais.

The 90 Day Fiance stars snapped their last moments as a family of three since their baby girl will soon make her debut.

Thais and Patrick had big smiles on their faces as professional photographer @imagerybyoscar captured the sweet moment.

Patrick shared the images of his pregnant wife on Instagram and captioned the post, “My beautiful family 🥰 Thanks @imagerybyoscar

#90dayfiance #family #love.”

By the way, if the photographer’s name sounds familiar that’s because he’s quite popular among the TLC stars.

He’s the same person who captured Ariela Weinberg and her husband Biniyam Shibre during their recent steamy photoshoot. The couple shared a slew of artsy images on Instagram including one with a shirtless Biniyam and Ari clad in a colorful mini dress.

90 Day Fiance viewers shower Thais Ramone with compliments

The 90 Day Fiance couple got lots of love from their former castmate Jibri Bell who posted a few heart emojis in her comments.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya also had some kind words for Thais and wrote, “So beautiful 😍😍.”

Meanwhile, Patrick’s Instagram followers also flooded his post and complimented the pregnant mama in her chic black dress.

“You’re such a beautiful woman 🔥❤️ and together a beautiful couple and family too….❤️❤️❤️ blessed,” wrote one person.

“She’s probably the most beautiful girl that has been on 90 day thus far. Congrats on your new baby coming!” added someone else.

“Beautiful momma to be and a beautiful baby bump you have linda 💕💕,” said another commenter.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.