90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Loren Brovarnik in rocker-chic outfit picked out by son Shai

Loren Brovarnik wears a rocker-chic outfit. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Pregnant Loren Brovarnik is feeling confident in a rocker-chic outfit that was picked out by her eldest son Shai.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the photo dressed in comfortable leggings and a t-shirt on social media and told her followers that she had her son to thank for her outfit of the day.

The toddler did a very good job dressing his mom who had a huge smile on her face as she posed for the mirror selfie in her bedroom.

Loren is heavily pregnant with her third child and at this point, comfort is very important to the reality TV personality. While known for her classy and simple attire Loren has been slaying her pregnancy with one stylish outfit after another.

Thankfully, Shai didn’t mess up her fashionable pregnancy streak when he chose the ensemble.

Actually, it seems Shai had a rocker-chic theme in mind when he picked out the distressed t-shirt with a popular rock band displayed on the front.

Let’s see how the toddler decided to dress his mama for the day.

Loren Brovarnik is proud to be dressed by her son Shai

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared the photo of her outfit on Instagram and wrote “Shai picked out my outfit today. Couldn’t be more proud.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The outfit included black leggings and a grey t-shirt with the members of the rock group KISS displayed on the front. The shirt showed Loren’s belly ring as she stood in front of the mirror in her bedroom.

The expectant mom showed off her yellow nail polish as she posed barefoot in the photo. Loren had her hair in a messy high ponytail with face-framing pieces at the front. She had one arm on her thigh and the other hand held her phone as she snapped the photo.

Meanwhile, Loren’s social media followers were impressed at Shai’s stylish picks and shared their feedback in the comments.

Shai gets props for picking out Loren Brovanik’s outfit

Shai Brovarnik got a lot of cool points for his rocker-chic style after he picked out the KISS t-shirt and leggings for his mom and the 90 Day Fiance star beamed with confidence in the outfit.

“He did a great job you look absolutely radiant…” wrote one Instagram user after seeing Loren’s outfit.

“He’s got good taste. Go Shai!” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Boy’s got style.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

A few KISS fans also commented on the post with one person sharing, “I have the same t-shirt, love it!”

“Awesome outfit I love the KISS group lol,” confessed another commenter.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Another fan of the rock group added, “I love your shirt! Just saw KISS last week in Amsterdam.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.