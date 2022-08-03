90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Loren Brovarnik in biker shorts and crop top photobombed by son Asher

Loren Brovarnik was photobombed by her youngest son. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik’s youngest son Asher loves to take photos just as much as his mom, so it’s no surprise he photobombed her recent mirror selfie.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star tried to take a photo of her belly-baring ensemble. However, it seems Asher wanted to show off his adorable outfit as well, so he tried to steal the spotlight from his mom.

The little cutie was only half-dressed in his orange shirt, but the pictures caught him creeping about as Loren snapped a few photos on her phone.

In one photo, Asher laughed as he looked at himself in the mirror, and in another, he gave a sly smile as he crawled on the hardwood floor in the bedroom.

As for Loren, she was cute and casual as she showed off her growing baby bump in her stylish outfit.

Loren Brovarnik in crop top and biker shorts photobombed by Asher

By all accounts, baby Asher approved of his mom’s outfit choice judging by his cute smile.

Loren shared a few photos on social media modeling the casual attire, but little Asher stole the show and photobombed her in all the pictures.

The 90 Day Fiance star took it in stride and assumed her toddler approved her ensemble, which included black biker shorts and a black crop top.

Meanwhile, it won’t be much longer until another sibling joins Asher, but we’ll have to wait until the time comes to find out if it’s a sister or another brother.

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik are already parents to Asher and his big brother Shai, and people seem intent that their third child will be a girl.

However, whether Loren gives birth to a girl this time or another boy, it will be her last pregnancy. Loren shared some time ago that their family is now complete.

Soon enough, the TLC stars will have their hands full with three kids under age three when the new baby arrives in the next few months.

Loren Bravornik’s outfit gets approval from her son

Loren had her long hair parted in the middle as she posed for the mirror selfies while standing barefoot in her bedroom.

“Outfit is Asher approved. You know he’s your son [because] he never passes a mirror without smiling at himself,” wrote the 9 Day Fiance star in her post.

Speaking of approval, Loren’s oldest son Shai is also quite involved in her Igor choices. He recently picked out a rocker-chic ensemble for this mom.

The pregnant mama showed off the outfit that Shai picked out for her a few days ago–punk rock KISS t-shirt and long black leggings.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.