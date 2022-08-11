90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Loren Brovarnik admits to having another tough day

Loren Brovarnik is not having the best day. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Pregnant 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik recently confessed to having another tough day, but she’s not beating herself up about it.

This is the second time in the past few days that Loren has admitted to not feeling her best and she got a lot of support from other moms when she first opened up about her feelings.

Loren posted an Instagram video as she indulged in a bit of self-care and noted that she was doing something to change her mood.

The usually happy-go-lucky TLC star also shared some encouraging words with others going through the same thing and made it known that sometimes it’s perfectly okay not to be okay.

Loren was doing well for a few days, but she revealed in her Instagram Story recently that she wasn’t having the best day once again.

She didn’t pinpoint a specific reason for her mood, but the mom-of-two is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and the pregnancy could very well be the source of her changing mood.

While she waits for this to pass, Loren again noted that she is taking it in stride and urged others going through the same thing to hang in there.

Loren Brovarnik admits she’s not having the best day

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a fresh-faced photo on her Instagram Story, dressed in casual attire with her hair in a messy ponytail. Loren attempted a smile in the post and opened up about her current mood.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Back to having a meh day – and it’s OK!,” she confessed. “Anyone else who had a bad few days and then a good one and back to how you were the other day – you’re not alone.”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Before ending the message, the 34-year-old added some words of encouragement by saying, “It’s OK and you’re amazing and I just want you to know that!”

Loren Brovarnik tells 90 Day Fiance fans it will get better

Meanwhile, the expectant mama is doing what she can to turn things around. After posting a photo of herself in a messy ponytail and t-shirt, she later shared another photo in her Instagram Story looking all spruced up in a top that read “Boop.”

The 90 Day Fiance star had her hair in a neater ponytail and paired the t-shirt with causal black shorts as she posed barefoot for the mirror selfie.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“Boop. It’s going to be a better day,” she wrote.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.