90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass shows off her baby bump in fitted overalls

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass showed off her maternity fashion sense and growing baby bump in her latest outfit share.

Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, are expecting their first child next month, but Kara isn’t letting that stop her from showing off her fashionable side.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 9 star often shares her outfit details with her followers on social media and did just that recently in her Instagram Stories.

Standing in front of her front door, the expecting mom snapped a full-length mirror selfie in which she gave the camera lens a peace sign with one hand while holding her phone with the other to snap the pic.

The stylish TLC star was clad in a pair of fitted denim overalls which allowed her baby bump to take center stage. Under the overalls, Kara wore a white button-down shirt and added a dark brown tweed blazer over the top, which perfectly complemented the ensemble.

Kara paired her look with some cream-colored, pointy-toed boots, a metallic brown manicure, and wore her newly-dyed darker hair straight and down and parted on the side.

“Culture [Committee] Meetings,” Kara captioned the share.

Always one to keep up with the latest fashion trends, the Virginia-based realtor has proven that she knows how to style her pregnant body.

She’s also not afraid to experiment with her hair color – when 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Kara during Season 9, she was sporting her signature, shoulder-length auburn hair.

Since then, she’s tried out being a blonde but recently returned to darker hair as she transitions into fall and prepares to become a first-time mom, telling her fans that it was “fun while it lasted.”

Kara and Guillermo Rojer expecting first child in November 2022

Kara’s pregnancy was first announced during the Season 9 Couples Tell All special. Host Shaun Robinson announced that for the first time in franchise history, two couples on the stage were expecting babies.

Kara confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post following the reunion show with a caption that read, “Baby Rojer coming late November 2022.”

Kara and Guillermo have made sure to soak up their last bit of alone time together before Baby Rojer arrives next month. Earlier this month, the photogenic couple enjoyed a Puerto Rican babymoon, a place that dad-to-be Guillermo admitted makes him “feel at peace.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC and Discovery+.